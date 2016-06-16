Before and After: From an OLD Home to a GOLD Home!

Smart is one word which can describe this space aptly. Instead of creating different shelves and cupboards in the room, one closet has been designed to accommodate everything. No more frantic searches for your socks or your favorite T-shirt. From the rumble to the ravishing closet, the journey is quite interesting. The dark wooden floor has been replaced by a lighter shade which is less imposing and more stylish. Instead of experimenting with colour, white has been used to create a soothing and comforting feeling.

Imagination is the key word for the new home; it evokes a sense of thoughtfulness which is needed to convert a house into a home.