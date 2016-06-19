Everything in a stylish 65sqm home!

While creating a single family home that is likely to be lived in for generations to come, an architect has to keep several things in mind besides aesthetics and durability. Questions about design style that are likely to be adopted both inside and outside the house, to ensure that it does not stick out like a sore thumb in the neighbourhood. One such charming creation is this home in Brazil that has been designed and developed by Ossigeno Architecture which offers a perfect collaboration of contemporary and traditional styles with a tiled roof and louvered windows.

We now take you on a detailed tour of this beautiful house to bring to light the perfect collaboration of styles and colors all in a small area of 65 sqm.