Everything in a stylish 65sqm home!

While creating a single family home that is likely to be lived in for generations to come, an architect has to keep several things in mind besides aesthetics and durability. Questions about design style that are likely to be adopted both inside and outside the house, to ensure that it does not stick out like a sore thumb in the neighbourhood. One such charming creation is this home in Brazil that has been designed and developed by Ossigeno Architecture which offers a perfect collaboration of contemporary and traditional styles with a tiled roof and louvered windows.
We now take you on a detailed tour of this beautiful house to bring to light the perfect collaboration of styles and colors all in a small area of 65 sqm.
Cobbled streets usually take you into rustic cottages but this trendy modern house is far from the usual vision of a tiled roof and brick walls. Built on a single level with neutral grey exteriors and shuttered windows, the house stands out from the rest of the houses on the street which still have brick walls. Before stepping on the contemporary steps to move in from the street into the house, we take a few moments to appreciate the small but elegant home exterior.
Decorated in monochrome tones we notice that the modern living room has been built on an open floor plan to eliminate wastage of space. While the walls and roof are in neutral tones and the floor it's original cement colour, that looks pure and natural to walk on.
Except the rear brick wall that been left bare, all the other surfaces of the house have been plastered and painted in neutral tones. Though there are no windows in this room, the bright sunlight streaming in from the door makes up for the lack of natural light.
After exploring the collection of books in the living room, we move on to the kitchen and dining areas of the house. It is clearly visible that though white has been used to paint the exteriors of the cabinets and shelves small colorful touches like plants and kitchen accessories break this monotony and bring in the much needed diversity. Neutral colour tones, open wooden shelves and clutter free work tables are among the most popular kitchen ideas for enhancing an illusion of a small space.
Wondering where the dining area is? The shabby chic table with a sky blue top that was visible from living room is the mainstay of this cosy kitchen. It has been refitted with a light timber top, to become an important part of the cosy eat-out along with folding wooden chairs. Multiple ceiling hung lights from the roof give an air of rustic earthiness to the room, reminiscence of days when light-bulbs were the only means of illumination at night.
The master bedroom has neutral interiors and linen bed sheets to make the region calm and peaceful which is essential for blissful nights sleep. As space is limited designers have brought in only limited furniture into the area that comprises of a double bed and trendy night stands that have been given contemporary touch with bamboo vases and colourful wall jewelry.
The designers have not let scarcity of space stunt their creativity by bringing together all the necessary features of a contemporary bathroom, from classic chrome fittings to a modern shower stall and a ceramic sink. A Floating vanity section built below the counter along one wall keepS away toiletries and other essentials required in the area. Loved this small but fabulous home? Have a look here for more inspiring tips on home decor ideas of small houses.