The complete renovation of a home!

Unlike building a house from scratch, the process of renovation and remodeling is a little more complicated. It demands attention and care when adding the old structures, and this can undermine what remains of the original old building structure. However, the process of change and expansion is necessary to adapt the old design of buildings to the new needs of its occupants seeking to improve the current property conditions without having to completely destroy it.

In this before and after tour, we discuss the idea that led Elvarquitectos, architects based in Argentina, to completely reshape what was once just a house in ruins and give it a stunning appearance. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's check out the complete renovation of this home shall we?