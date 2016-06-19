The complete renovation of a home!

Unlike building a house from scratch, the process of renovation and remodeling is a little more complicated. It demands attention and care when adding the old structures, and this can undermine what remains of the original old building structure. However, the process of change and expansion is necessary to adapt the old design of buildings to the new needs of its occupants seeking to improve the current property conditions without having to completely destroy it.
In this before and after tour, we discuss the idea that led Elvarquitectos, architects based in Argentina, to completely reshape what was once just a house in ruins and give it a stunning appearance. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's check out the complete renovation of this home shall we?
This simple house that looks like it's straight out of a horror movie was met with astonishment by the professionals at the beginning of the evaluation.The facade showed total abandonment and signs of poor maintenance, giving it a spooky feel. Next, let's see what the house looks like after a complete renovation.
WOW! What a transformation. The layered look employed here not only looks contemporary with its clean, straight lines, but is also visually interesting, creating a lasting impression. The choice of subtle colors like grey and white brings emphasis to the brick column with an orange tone.
There's not even a hint of the old building that can be seen in this image—it's been changed to an unrecognizable state! The new facade paints the neighbourhood red with its raw brick walls, while grey iron gates provide a touch of urbanity to the property.
Curious to see more? Let's take a look inside.
As we enter the house, we see a continuity from the facade of the house, with the exposed brick walls leading all the way up to the main door. This gives the garden area a modern, rustic tone. A small garden is designed along the wall to give a more lively touch to the space. The consistency in the structure's design follows the same shades of colours, with the reddish bricks and grey detail in the iron grills. Next, let's have a look at the interiors.
Once inside the house, we enjoy the integrated space where the living room and kitchen are located. The large metal door with hollow spaces covered by a glazing allows plenty of natural light into the house, which in turn takes advantage of the light colours dominating the interiors. The white floor with black accents brings modernity and beauty, and disrupts the monochrome state of this space.
A new space for the garage was one of the customer requirements. To meet this request, the professionals have employed the side area of the house. On the roof of this location, small skylights have been installed to provide better lighting to the space. In the background, the corridor opens up to a large lawn area where family members and their guests can enjoy the outdoors.
