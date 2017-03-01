A beautiful tower residence in Mumbai

Mumbai spells glamour and an everyday sense of style in India, like no place else. We are busy zipping around it's effervescent and enthusiastic neighbourhoods, taking in the wonderful sights and sounds as they assail our senses. Come and join us in this city as we tour a high rise tower with a glamorous home. This residence in Valencia Towers has been designed by the talented group of interior designers and decorators at ElevateLifestyles, in Mumbai. Come and have a look at the luxurious magic they have created!
The living room is filled with a golden glow that literally bounces from one cream hued wall to another while a textured wall in an intricate pattern and motif stands at one end with black couches and vibrant coloured cushions to do the honors as far as adding life to the decadent surroundings go. The lighting drops down as crystal lamps encased within alcoves in the ceiling, while sheets of glass for huge windows let the light stream in.
The entry to the home is a lavish affair. The colossal and solid wooden door with its inlaid panel of antique gilded finish carving, or the backlit wonder that stands to one side in its stencilled glory – each and every corner of this entryway will leave you spellbound! The shining marble underfoot invites you to stride in and enjoy even more luxury.
The dining room is all about a play of modern furniture with larger than life shelves that greet you at the onset. The sleek dining table and high backed chairs invite you in for a meal while the droplet shaped mirrors on the wall create a luxurious effect. Grey, black and red makes a striking combination here.
One of the bedrooms of the home presents a play of plush pale and neutral hues that come with high design furniture, pretty upholstery and sink in bedding. The effect is extra decadent with a luxurious topping of sorts!
One of the other bedrooms in the home has furniture in an almost driftwood grey-brown finish which gives it a retreat-like feel while the red bedding adds a vibrant touch to the surroundings with jewel toned accessories for company.
The neat finishes in the bathroom are underscored by gleaming black granite and soothing wooden hues. The effect is tantalizing when the white fixtures enter the equation for a spellbinding design. This home brings on a play of soothing patterns and a cohesive design for each room with luxurious renditions that leave you awestruck. The canvas of elegance has been used to the fullest with trendy elements and solid features.
If you loved this home tour, checkout this idebook on A Mumbai home exploding with style.