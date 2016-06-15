A Modern Punjabi Family Home That Has It All!

The master bedroom is an epitome of strong aesthetics. Gold printed wallpaper adores the wall and beige coloured satin drapes create a royal aesthetic, that is tough to match. With a comfortable bed headboard and a refreshing view onto the courtyard, one is sure to wake up refreshed and energised every morning, with a fresh perspective and ready to take on new challenges.

The house features a stunning swimming pool on second floor with plenty of lounging space, a home theater and a bar expressing the punjabi spirit of socialising and celebration. The impressive roof deck also features an outdoor fire place that can keep the family warm during the chilly winter months. All of this together making it a perfect place for the family to have a perfect time everyday. Truly a family home that has it all.

