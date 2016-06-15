A Modern Punjabi Family Home That Has It All!

The northern state of Punjab is where we head to today for our home tour feature—it is extremely well known for its cultural diversity, vibrancy, rich food palette and life long traditions. From the famous Golden temple in Amritsar, to the colourful turbans seen in the streets, the warm and welcoming nature of Punjabi people is hard to beat. Today on homify we feature a very special home right in the heart of Punjab—The Bedi Residence:It is conceptualised and designed by 23DC Architects in Jalandhar. This home is a stunning example of a modern Punjabi home that has everything that is required for a lavish and comfortable lifestyle. From a warm welcoming spirit, to modern furnishings; this home is bound to captivate you with its aura and style. The Bedi Residence is timeless, it achieves a beautiful balance between functionality, aesthetics and materials and is a beautiful formal expression of the owners passion for travel and work. We can’t wait to show you around this home… Let’s get right in…
Let’s move into the heart of this home—The Pooja Room. Being a north-east facing plot, the morning sun enter the house to rejuvenate it and the spirit of its family members. Punjabi's are very spiritual in nature and this incredible Pooja room is a great reflection of this fact. This beautifully designed Pooja room revolves around the the fact that, the family can meaningfully come together in creating and continuing family rituals around greeting, homecoming and thanksgiving. This sophisticated prayer space with high ceilings and elegant wall details, is brought together with beautiful lighting to create a unique space where the entire family can bow down to the almighty in prayer. Let’s move on…
The face of this home does have a personality of its own. A combination of modern cubic forms, a vernacular roof and a solid wooden entrance gate are juxtaposed creating a beautiful collage of forms, materials and colours that brings about a strong sense of identity to the architectural vocabulary of this home. Large windows are equipped with double glazed shutters, that keep away the heat, as well as indiscreet eyes at night to give the homeowners a sense of privacy. One can also observe the delicate inclusion of nature at various levels to keep the home fresh and cool during the hot summer months. The spaces within and around the home are designed so that the family members can have their own privacy as well as socialise with one another at the same time. An open terrace with a fireplace on the top level provides the perfect spot to wind up the day.
As we move further inside, we are welcomed by a grand foyer. A stunning wooden spiral staircase with sculptural quality, takes centre stage and beautifully complements the orbicular engraved floor patterns that discretely break the monotony of the space. An open floor plan seamlessly integrates the living, dining and kitchen area to create a beautiful mono-space. A well demarcated space for sitting adorned by a feature wall and a back-lit ceiling complete the serene picture. WOW!.we can’t wait to see the rest of the home!
The Formal dining room with it's exquisite details is a complete showstopper in this home, The dining room opens up onto the courtyard and has a provision for a small bar that is ideal for having post dinner cocktails with friends and family. The dining table is made of onyx and the seating made from exquisite fabrics, with metal and swarovski crystals. Truly lavish Punjabi lifestyle on display. Next let’s have a look at the courtyard.
The open courtyard is clad in rich sandstone, complemented by a green hedge and has a set twin water features that are extremely captivating to the eye.The courtyard also acts a catchment zone of natural light and transmits natural light to almost every corner of the home.Generous space in the centre of the courtyard allows for the family to spend time outdoors, engaging in conversation just before bedtime on a warm summer night. Almost time to go to bed? Lets take a sneak peek at the royal bedroom…
The master bedroom is an epitome of strong aesthetics. Gold printed wallpaper adores the wall and beige coloured satin drapes create a royal aesthetic, that is tough to match. With a comfortable bed headboard and a refreshing view onto the courtyard, one is sure to wake up refreshed and energised every morning, with a fresh perspective and ready to take on new challenges.
The house features a stunning swimming pool on second floor with plenty of lounging space, a home theater and a bar expressing the punjabi spirit of socialising and celebration. The impressive roof deck also features an outdoor fire place that can keep the family warm during the chilly winter months. All of this together making it a perfect place for the family to have a perfect time everyday. Truly a family home that has it all.
