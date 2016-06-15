Before and After: Radical change in an old kitchen!

The kitchen is one of the most beloved home spaces.That's why today we would like to show you a radically remodeled kitchen that made the old kitchen unrecognizable. Join us on this before and after tour to explore the details and work of Somos Arquitectura, architects based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your kitchen through this ideabook. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this fabulously remodeled kitchen shall we?