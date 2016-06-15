Before and After: Radical change in an old kitchen!

The kitchen is one of the most beloved home spaces.That's why today we would like to show you a radically remodeled kitchen that made the old kitchen unrecognizable. Join us on this before and after tour to explore the details and work of Somos Arquitectura, architects based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your kitchen through this ideabook. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this fabulously remodeled kitchen shall we?
Before the renovation, the kitchen was in a sorry state, with very little style and in very urgent need of a functional change that integrates design, color and freshness. In the first picture we see an integrated cabinet with dark wood coatings, but everything looks off. The colours of the walls and furniture are anything but flattering. However the space has great potential, so let's see how it has been used next.
The purpose of remodeling this kitchen was to replace the old coatings, design a comprehensive new furniture layout, and make the space look larger, brighter, and more modern. In the second picture, we can see that the walls are dressed in white and a pale yellow, and now everything is perceived much clearer. The trick of using light colors has paid of.
A decorative ceiling takes the shape of a rectangular platform with a couple of lights inside.The false ceiling, painted in a pale yellow colour, corresponds with other details we see on the walls. It also adds a contemporary touch to the kitchen. In the new space, the colour palette is diverse. White, black, brown and cream are distributed in furniture, walls, and different corners.
The new integrated cabinets follow the design of the old model but add a new piece that functions as a bar. Everything has been designed from scratch. Cabinets combine the nobility of wood and, in some cases are integrated with thin transparencies. Black granite surfaces surprise with its luster and achieve the perfect contrast to the thin coatings of white tiles.
Finally, with the new design, the kitchen is in order. The multiple cabinets offer sufficient space for storage, making it organization easy. It has certainly turned out to be a comfortable and functional kitchen whose outcome is also high in aesthetic value.
We hope you've been inspired by this radical kitchen makeover.