7 Steaming Hot Kitchens In Bold And Beautiful Colours!

White is a perennial favourite for kitchens. We know this, and we are surely not against white kitchens, but why use only off white, plain white or sugary white? Do you always prepare your meals with these ingredients? In India food is hot and spicy, then why not dish out the same style for your kitchen?
Branch out and take inspiration from the vivid ingredients in your pantry. Spinach, chili and turmeric aren't just elements of a tasty sauce—they're bold shades for your walls, too! If you're finding yourself a little short on inspiration don’t worry. These lip smacking hot kitchen designs are surely capable of inducing you into taking big measures to make your kitchen stand out.
See how Arquiteto Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris soaked this kitchen in a yummy tandoori red tone. The use of glossy materials makes it sparkle under the evening light. The pendant lighting fixtures hanging over the bar counter gives the room a spicy edge.
Maybe the interior of your kitchen looks energetic enough, but adding an extra dash of colour in the form of a glowing yellow shade never did anyone any harm! If you're decorating a small space, this colour scheme will instantly cheer it up. This galley kitchen, designed by Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design, also boasts stylish cabinet décor, tiled flooring and a rustic setting.
Blue may not be generally considered a bold colour, but it is usually shunned while decorating a kitchen, especially if it happens to be such an intense tone as this. The use of patterns behind the worktop makes it look even more beautiful. The orange hue of the cabinet doors and brick red wall do not go unnoticed either.
If indigo is truly a Indian colour, then why not splash it on the kitchen walls? What do you think?
Another rustic kitchen, this time painted in a shade of saffron, traditionally called haldi in India. Wood flooring adds a cushioned comfort for the feet. Simple country style shelves and cabinets help to keep various articles neatly arranged. Simple means are employed to achieve a graceful look. Ready to cook up a spicy chicken biryani?
Not necessarily a bold colour, you may say, but the choice itself is not at all conventional. Sigma 3 Kitchen used a rosy lilac shade to colour up this space. Creamy white cabinets and wood flooring complement this vintage style interior.
Your curries and pickles benefit massively from the addition of olives, so isn’t it only natural to give your kitchen an added zing with directional olive green tones? This would help you to build a very unique space for cooking your food. An earthy shade that is never absent from 'top trends' lists, it adds a very homey and comfortable charm to your kitchen.
If you love your chili crab, you will surely fall in love with this Kashmiri chili red kitchen. It does not only have a feature wall drenched in fiery crimson, but also a flooring carrying on the same note. Hot and spicy sambal, dished out not exactly as a condiment but a main course. Hardly any home boasts a spicier kitchen than this.
Love the black and yellow taxi cabs in Mumbai? Then why not bring those colours into your kitchen? A deliciously poached egg served with a hint of pepper and a dash of chili sauce. Strikingly bold in look and ultra glossy, this can as well be your kitchen if you only allow it to be. It is fitted with modern kitchen appliances and accessories that every householder nowadays keenly looks forward to.
Is your kitchen missing on a tangy orange flavour? Shades of tangerine is an oft-forgotten colour for kitchens. But, by choosing a shade of orange, you easily combine the cheerfulness of yellow with the glamour of bright red. It may not boast of the high octane drama of a ravishingly colourful kitchen, but certainly would be a more invigorating than some other shades.
