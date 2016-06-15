7 Steaming Hot Kitchens In Bold And Beautiful Colours!

White is a perennial favourite for kitchens. We know this, and we are surely not against white kitchens, but why use only off white, plain white or sugary white? Do you always prepare your meals with these ingredients? In India food is hot and spicy, then why not dish out the same style for your kitchen?

Branch out and take inspiration from the vivid ingredients in your pantry. Spinach, chili and turmeric aren't just elements of a tasty sauce—they're bold shades for your walls, too! If you're finding yourself a little short on inspiration don’t worry. These lip smacking hot kitchen designs are surely capable of inducing you into taking big measures to make your kitchen stand out.