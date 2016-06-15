Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Simple Kitchen Storage Ideas For Eliminating Clutter

homify Kitchen
Keeping kitchens organized is easier said than done, especially in Indian kitchens where innumerable bottles of spices and different types of pots and pans spill over from designated cabinet space and clutter the countertops. Organizing them can challenge any domestic goddess, let alone an ordinary mortal.

With careful planning and creativity, you can incorporate specific space-saving solutions to suit your needs. We’ve shared 10 simple ideas to help you decide which ones work best in your kitchen.

Wall-mounted Open Shelves

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Besides adding to the aesthetics of the kitchen by displaying beautiful glassware or colourful crockery, exposed shelving on the walls can be easily fixed whenever the need arises for additional storage.

Hanging Rails

modular kitchens hydeabad woodz modular designers and interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves modular kitchens hyd,modular furniture,modular kitchen,kitchen designs,kitchen baskets,kitchen cabinets,kitchen dsigns
woodz modular designers and interiors

modular kitchens hydeabad

woodz modular designers and interiors
woodz modular designers and interiors
woodz modular designers and interiors

For freeing up precious workspace on the countertops, steel rails can be fitted along the tiled walls for hanging ladles, whisks or even mini shelves for storing spices and condiments. Adding hooks on the rails allows for hanging cups, dish cloths, oven mitts or pot holders.

Pull-out Pantry

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Kitchen Storage and Organizers

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

In urban areas, where space for a separate pantry is a rarity, a pull-out pantry in the kitchen is ideal for storing away packaged food products such as cereals and beverages. This space saving-design has shelves built into the door for additional storage.

Rolling Shutter Unit

Cooking Space Revamped, Drawing Hands Studio Drawing Hands Studio Minimalist kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Tap,Countertop,Kitchen stove,Wood,Interior design,Building,Sink,Architecture
Drawing Hands Studio

Cooking Space Revamped

Drawing Hands Studio
Drawing Hands Studio
Drawing Hands Studio

A great way of keeping appliances out of sight and off the countertop is to stack them on shelves that disappear behind a rolling shutter door. This idea could work just as well for snacks, spices or condiments that need to be accessed frequently.

High-tech Cabinet Storage

Modular kitchen corner unit designs homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Modular kitchen corner unit designs

homify
homify
homify

Professionally designed fitting accessories, such as this pull-out corner unit provides easy access to the deep recesses of a corner cabinet. It can be used to store pots and pans that aren’t frequently used. At the same time, it swings to bring them within easy reach when the need arises.

Built-in Bottle Rack

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A rack that allows wine bottles to be placed horizontally is not only ideal for storing wine but also an efficient way to move other bottles such as olive oil or vinegar off the counters. It can be used to store the excess stock from the bar unit in the living or dining area.


Cylinder Hideaway

Liju Cherian, stanzza stanzza Modern kitchen
stanzza

Liju Cherian

stanzza
stanzza
stanzza

Few Indian apartments have the convenience of piped gas. Placing the gas cylinder out of sight gives a neater appearance to the kitchen. A louvered cabinet door or one with holes is ideal for this purpose as it acts as a safety feature in case of a gas leak.

Island Storage

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern kitchen
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Yassmine

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

If the layout of the kitchen allows for it, incorporating an island counter in the centre can provide additional storage in the form of open shelves or under-the-counter cabinets. With careful planning, you can also fit a dishwasher underneath or a cooktop on the surface slab.

Woven Basket Drawers

The Shah Villa , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist kitchen
Elevate Lifestyles

The Shah Villa

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

Not all fruits and vegetables need to be refrigerated. The ones stored outside need to be exposed to the air so that they don’t rot. Pull-out basket drawers are a great option as they let the produce breathe and simultaneously provide an organized space for storing them.

Full-sized Crockery Cupboards

Kitchen view KREATIVE HOUSE Modern kitchen Marble White Property,Building,Houseplant,Cabinetry,Interior design,Door,Lighting,House,Architecture,Flooring
KREATIVE HOUSE

Kitchen view

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

When space limits storage in an open-plan kitchen, having a floor standing crockery cabinet in the adjoining dining space can provide easy access to dishes when you need them. The cabinet can be either built-in or free standing, depending on what works best within the layout.

Do you have any other creative ideas for kitchen storage? See this ideabook for some interesting storage solutions for small kitchens.

Which tip did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.


