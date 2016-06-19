From CHAOS to BEAUTY – A Family home SHINES like NEW!

We conclude our tour by taking a bird's eye view of the house from the stunning gallery on the top floor. From here residents can see guests walking up the stairs to the front door and can step down to greet them. The white curtains rolled up can be let down to provide protection from direct sunlight when the midday sun becomes fierce.

