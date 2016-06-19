From Zero to Hero: A Rocking Transformation for a Plain Jane Apartment

To live shabbily and without style inspiration in the romantic city of Paris is almost unimaginable. Which is why currently, compact studio apartments in this city of dreams are being designed and decked with lot of thoughtfulness and taste. And old and boring dwellings are being transformed to modish and smart living spaces.
This old studio apartment too was full of outdated accents and touches that did nothing to uplift the mood of its inmates. But now, it enjoys a makeover filled with rock star inspired elements that have taken it to style nirvana. Space has been utilised cleverly, keeping utility and comfort in mind. Elegant hues, sleek designs and trendy adornments are added bonuses. Parisdinterieur, noted interior architects in Paris have made this possible. Take the tour with us to find out more!
The residence featured many old fixtures and outdated design detailing which had to go, to make way for the new and stylish. The bathroom was one such place. Old, dirty and chipped tiles needed replacement, while the old-fashioned plumbing looked extremely ugly. The floor was in a sorry condition too.
Despite the generous usage of white, the bathroom couldn’t be made to look spacious or bright. Lighting wasn’t sufficient and the zone looked cramped and badly planned. The old tiles and lack of organisational space made matters worse.
The walls of the bathroom have been freshly painted in white to introduce a spacious and cheery feeling. Slim shelves now line the wall adjacent to the basin for neatly arranging toiletries. And black mosaic makes the shower cubicle stand out, and also breaks the monotony of white.
This home uses black with white, grey and wooden hues to create a rock star like appeal which is contemporary yet timeless. Furthermore, the use of practical furniture and brighter lighting has given this home a more comfortable and inviting vibe than before. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you further - A fresh loft conversion.
This kitchen had an outdated floor in a conventional black diamond pattern, with a simple cabinet packed to the brim at one end. The shelf on the right was home to the microwave, as the sheer inconvenience of it all hit home when one tried to cook a meal in these cramped quarters. There was hardly enough space to accommodate all kitchen essentials.
The old was flung out unceremoniously and the new was installed with much pomp and show. Pastel green cabinets with trendy black counters now add zing and practicality to the space, as a round dining table in black ensures that teatime become fashionable.
The living area originally was a white and wooden affair with hints of grey and black, which could have but did not inspire visual interest. The entertainment unit though functional, lacked smartness and a trio of coffee tables did more harm than good for the décor.
A large window lets sunshine flood the living area freely, while a quaint woven pendant light casts a homely glow over the space in the evening. A comfy wingchair sits near the window and acts as a cheery reading nook. The old entertainment unit in white has been replaced with a tall wood and iron affair which offers ample storage room.
Earlier, the living room was just a dump that did not speak very highly of the design sensibilities of the space. It looked serious and boring with a long mirror that hardly did anything to augment the charm of the space. More liveliness and individuality was required.
The living room now has a rock star appeal thanks to the navy, almost black couch and neutral shades on the cushions that add a sophisticated touch to the other elements. A simple and sturdy coffee table, a brilliant table lamp, and a couple of quirky artworks seal the deal.
The bedroom now enjoys a relaxing aura thanks to the monochrome look on the plush bed and the upholstered headboard. The presence of grey cushions and copper lamps shining down makes it a remarkably stylish space.