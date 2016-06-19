From Zero to Hero: A Rocking Transformation for a Plain Jane Apartment

To live shabbily and without style inspiration in the romantic city of Paris is almost unimaginable. Which is why currently, compact studio apartments in this city of dreams are being designed and decked with lot of thoughtfulness and taste. And old and boring dwellings are being transformed to modish and smart living spaces.

This old studio apartment too was full of outdated accents and touches that did nothing to uplift the mood of its inmates. But now, it enjoys a makeover filled with rock star inspired elements that have taken it to style nirvana. Space has been utilised cleverly, keeping utility and comfort in mind. Elegant hues, sleek designs and trendy adornments are added bonuses. Parisdinterieur, noted interior architects in Paris have made this possible. Take the tour with us to find out more!