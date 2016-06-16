Before and after: 5 kitchens magically transformed!

The kitchen is usually one of the messiest and dirtiest rooms of the house. To add to it, kitchen appliances often break down, and pipes require maintenance. Oil tends to accumulate, causing yellowing in some areas if we are not sufficiently conscientious with cleaning. All this and more makes renovating the kitchen a necessity. Today we would like to show you five examples of before and after kitchens that have nothing to do with what they were before. The change after the work of professionals is more than evident.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your kitchen through this tour. Let's see how these 5 kitchens have been magically transformed shall we?