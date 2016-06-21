Before and After: A Tiny Grey Apartment Gets a Neon-Bright Makeover

Lublin is a beautiful Polish city dotted with breathtaking classic and traditional architectures, which truly define the heritage of the city. But modernism is increasingly making its presence felt, with compact, smart and contemporary apartments coming up to cater to the needs of the youth. So today, we are taking you to a tiny grey apartment which was as dull and dreary as a rainy day, before it underwent a stunning makeover.
Style wise, this space initially featured an utter lack of any theme or scheme, and looked completely lost until the interior architects at Auraprojekt stepped in to revamp its compact quarters with colours and elegance. Functionality and the adequate utilisation of the available space were also focused on. Bright and fancy lighting now completes the look of the new jazzy and happy apartment.
The white walls and the grey couch made us want to run away. The sad flooring did nothing to help matters and a glass table stuck around nearby, hoping for some design intervention.
The living room has now changed perspective, and the sofa sits in a sideways fashion where it occupies a cool space, thanks to the neon colours that mark its surroundings. The blue shelf finds its reflection in the neon inspired entertainment unit with a back lit blue panel, while the yellow stool finds company in the yellow bric-a-brac on the blue shelf. A mix of concealed and task lights creates an ambiance which is cosy, relaxing and invigorating at the same time.
The kitchen was an almost painful sight with unsightly countertops in a dull grey hue and a white island that was simply uninspiring. Clutter ruled supreme, to add to the sorry state of affairs. The kitchen needed desperate re-organisation and a firm cleaning up session!
The designers have very thoughtfully given the white kitchen a glossy makeover with the help of better surfaces. The cabinets are now better organised, while blue lighting has been added to cast an aqua glow on the workstations and surfaces. The glass dining table too was brought in for an open and airy effect, while industrially inspired yellow and grey lamps were suspended for a quirky visual impact.
The television was set in a lacklustre grey and white alcove with messy wires jutting out from the base. The white border only added to the cluttered and chaotic feel despite the minimal effect, because nothing livened up the nook.
The new entertainment centre now flaunts vibrant neon shades that add much needed character to the young looking space. The white frame has been kept intact while purple and blue lights now mark the space to create a whimsical feel. The mirrored part of the unit reflects the sofa and peppy yellow table, and adds to the fun feeling.
This small apartment needed a startling design statement which is where neon stepped in. These colours have added flourishes were none were possible earlier. They have added life to the staid white walls and bland surroundings of the original space. Check out another before and after story for more inspiration - Before and After: From Ashes to Gold dust; A Family home transformed!