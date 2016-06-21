Before and After: A Tiny Grey Apartment Gets a Neon-Bright Makeover

Lublin is a beautiful Polish city dotted with breathtaking classic and traditional architectures, which truly define the heritage of the city. But modernism is increasingly making its presence felt, with compact, smart and contemporary apartments coming up to cater to the needs of the youth. So today, we are taking you to a tiny grey apartment which was as dull and dreary as a rainy day, before it underwent a stunning makeover.

Style wise, this space initially featured an utter lack of any theme or scheme, and looked completely lost until the interior architects at Auraprojekt stepped in to revamp its compact quarters with colours and elegance. Functionality and the adequate utilisation of the available space were also focused on. Bright and fancy lighting now completes the look of the new jazzy and happy apartment.