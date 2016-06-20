Before and After: From Dark and Dingy Quarters to a Stylish Home

Welcome to a smart and stylishly contemporary apartment in Seoul, which was once a dark, dull and unimpressive space. Seoul abounds in ultramodern highrises as well as quaint Buddhist temples and gorgeous palaces. And it is also home to countless young professionals, students and new couples who desire to live in simple yet aesthetically pleasing abodes. So naturally, H 17 had to undergo a much needed renovation, before its present owner and her adorable cat could move in.
As you witness the airy, bright and cheerful transformation of this apartment, you will surely realise how some intelligent structural tweaks, a change of colour, and tasteful décor can make a house a home. Rendered by Ideeaa, a leading group of architects in Seoul, this residence is a happy picture of modern urban living.
The main hall of the home looked like a corridor leading to a gloomy prison! The look was as unappealing as the kitchen in its original avatar. The same dull beige flooring characterised the squalid vibe while glass doors at one end gave it all a flimsy look due to the low quality of the materials employed. The rickety doors stood in their frame and cried out for some stylish help! The harsh white light bore down on the entire area and created a sad look indeed.
The living room is now a serene haven of sorts, thanks to the sleek oriental style seating with low foam seats in black, as well as the pale rug that complements the pale hardwood flooring. The log cabin like feel has been imbibed into this space effectively. Practical touches dot one wall with a bank of low slung shelves that make the space look even larger. The touch of greenery and the revamped sliding glass doors now make the space come alive and seem fresh. Track lighting glows soothingly all over the area.
The kitchen was a space that did not invite our palate or the willingness to cook. The uninspiring space was filled with a sense of utter boredom and lack of care, which made the entire aura depressing. Starting from the cabinets with their chipped beige laminate to the patch of grey which made things even gloomier, this kitchen was in dire need of a brighter change. Also, the false ceiling dwarfed the height of the space and hampered its spaciousness.
Brightness came into the space after the makeover and how! This kitchen is now a joy to work in. The false ceiling was done away with, to increase the height of the room and make way for a cool loft. This predominantly white space now enjoys modern appliances and a light-hued hardwood flooring which is cosy and inviting. The white environs also help in visually opening up the space while strategically placed lighting comes on board to further the cause of the sleek and soothing design.
The kitchen of the home has now been segregated into two parts with the top floor helpfully overlooking the space below, thanks to the addition of the loft like setting with an attic-like feel. The slant of the ceiling houses this comfortable nook that serves as a study and den as well. Note the smart railing which ensures security, and also is wide enough to act as a study table.
This apartment was a once a dingy and dull space which lacked enthusiasm and optimism. An update was the need of the hour, and the designers managed to deliver the same with soothing elements and a defining design scheme.