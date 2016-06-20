Before and After: From Dark and Dingy Quarters to a Stylish Home

Welcome to a smart and stylishly contemporary apartment in Seoul, which was once a dark, dull and unimpressive space. Seoul abounds in ultramodern highrises as well as quaint Buddhist temples and gorgeous palaces. And it is also home to countless young professionals, students and new couples who desire to live in simple yet aesthetically pleasing abodes. So naturally, H 17 had to undergo a much needed renovation, before its present owner and her adorable cat could move in.

As you witness the airy, bright and cheerful transformation of this apartment, you will surely realise how some intelligent structural tweaks, a change of colour, and tasteful décor can make a house a home. Rendered by Ideeaa, a leading group of architects in Seoul, this residence is a happy picture of modern urban living.