From Gloomy to Trendy: An Apartment Comes to Life!

We are in Changwon today, and the South Korean city is filled with beautiful parks, cafes, striking contemporary structures and gorgeous cherry blossoms. In such a lively city, Aortic rings Green Park was once a gloomy home with a café style layout that had the potential to become a shining beacon of style. Yet, it fell flat on its face with a dingy design and dated elements that did not bring out its best features. Insufficient lighting and lack of visually interesting aspects made this apartment uninhabitable.
So Seven Design, a group of upholstery and interior designers in Changwon, decided to put their ideas and imagination to good use, and turn this old and dull space into a home. Now this apartment is a chic medley of different modern materials and textures, which gives a much needed punch of fashion.
This kitchen was filled with mismatched colours and textures that made it a gloomy space with minimum appeal. The staid looking hardwood flooring was in desperate need of a polish as well as tiles with a pattern in green and white simply did not match the floor or the cabinets in the kitchen. The lighting too was very mediocre and did not create a fashionable aura.
The kitchen now sports a monochrome look with plenty of black and white cabinetry and glossy finishes on the tiled wall and the earthy slats on the hardwood floor. The industrial style lamps suspended from the ceiling ensure that there is plenty of lighting for the space, while the white walls make the whole area look brighter.
The boxy entryway in dark wood and frosted glass was literally depressing and dark. It made the visitor feel cramped and claustrophobic before he or she could foray inside the apartment.
Pale-hued wood and creamy white walls have now made the entryway welcoming and warm. A bright pendant lamp takes care of the illumination, while a sleek seat offers both seating while taking off shoes and storage.
The main hall of the residence that houses the living room was a simple yet lacklustre space with unimpressive lighting on the ceiling and flooring that spelt boring in capital letters. The sliding glass door at one end could not make things better, despite offering a charming view of the outdoors and letting sunlight in.
The designers decided to introduce the earthiness and stylish rusticity of bricks for one of the walls of the living room. The floor was also lined with large elegant grey tiles to complement the wall, and the lighting on the ceiling is now an ultramodern affair which steals the show.
The brick wall in the living room was finally painted white, which has enhanced the intriguing texture manifold. Concealed and recessed lights liven up the wall in an enticing manner in the evenings. Artworks can adorn this brick wall or the entertainment unit of the home can also be placed against it for visual impact.
Dirty white tiles and old-fashioned sanitary wares made this bathroom a nightmare. The curvy tub was taking up too much of space and making the bathroom appear cramped. The lighting was dull too, which did nothing to improve matters.
The inclusion of smart and contemporary washbasin and WC has transformed the appeal of the washroom now. The walls have been retiled, and the floor now features large black tiles for visual depth and interest. The clumsy tub has been done away with, and a sleek shower has been installed in its place. A couple of corner shelves and a wall mounted wooden cabinet take care of the storage needs.
This once uninspiring home now exhibits a trendy look which has given life to its gloomy interiors magically. Textures and neutral colours have been cleverly utilised for a lovely effect. Check out another before and after story for more inspiration - Before and After: 4 Bathrooms Undergo Stunning Makeovers.