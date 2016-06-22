From Gloomy to Trendy: An Apartment Comes to Life!

We are in Changwon today, and the South Korean city is filled with beautiful parks, cafes, striking contemporary structures and gorgeous cherry blossoms. In such a lively city, Aortic rings Green Park was once a gloomy home with a café style layout that had the potential to become a shining beacon of style. Yet, it fell flat on its face with a dingy design and dated elements that did not bring out its best features. Insufficient lighting and lack of visually interesting aspects made this apartment uninhabitable.

So Seven Design, a group of upholstery and interior designers in Changwon, decided to put their ideas and imagination to good use, and turn this old and dull space into a home. Now this apartment is a chic medley of different modern materials and textures, which gives a much needed punch of fashion.