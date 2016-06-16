Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on a before and after tour today to explore a fresh home for newly weds. Considering the economic situation of the newly wed couple, this renovation project follows a strict budget, but still manages to transform the house magically. The remodeling is carried out by Design Breathe, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's have a look at this fresh home for newly weds shall we?
Before the renovation, the kitchen was unorganized and dull, with faded wallpaper and flooring giving the space a dreary outlook. It would have been a joy killer for a newly wed couple to live in this house. Let's see how this kitchen has been transformed next.
After the renovation, the kitchen has transformed into a more stylish and functional space. The new kitchen has efficiently secured a cooking space and storage space to fit with its U shape, while the cooking area has been expanded and a dining table has been added. A charming atmosphere has also been created with this new design.
Before, the master bedroom was dark and boring. The furnishing and decoration looked outdated, and it lacked personality. Next, let's see what happened to this bedroom after the renovation.
The most impressive change that has taken place in this bedroom is probably that it has been expanded to contain a balcony now. This makes the room much brighter and also creates a sense of openness. The folding door installed between the bedroom and the porch gives the illusion of a raised floor, making the room feel more spacious. only expand the space.
After the renovation, we see a chic living room—plain and neat with a minimalist style. White and beige tones make up the colour scheme of this serene space, and plenty of natural light coming in from the balcony breathes life into this room. The tinted sliding doors provide a shadier alternative.
Pictured here we see the new look of the front door. The pre-existing partition in the hallway was eliminated to create a sense of openness, while modern industrial style lighting was added to the hallway to make it brighter and more stylish.
What we love most about this home renovation project is that it actually makes more space for things. For example, with the help of a sliding partition, a space for a dressing room has been secured. Built-in racks and hooks neatly house all the clothes and other dressing accessories.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project for newly weds.