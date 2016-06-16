Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on a before and after tour today to explore a fresh home for newly weds. Considering the economic situation of the newly wed couple, this renovation project follows a strict budget, but still manages to transform the house magically. The remodeling is carried out by Design Breathe, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's have a look at this fresh home for newly weds shall we?