Before and After: A family apartment refurbished in STYLE

Renovation of an old apartment to make a modern home requires in-depth understanding of the original structure, so that its best features are retained and the new changes make the building livable for several more years. Renovating old buildings comprises of changes in the roof layout, window design, door structures and floor tiles along with additions like cabinets, shelves, walk-in closets etc can transform its appearance. The renovated home we present here has been recreated by architects Mariangel Coghlan of Mexico who have successfully renovated more than 800 projects. Lets take a closer look!
The pictures shown here show the residence before renovation, during the process and after project completion. The designers have broken down a part of the living room wall to make a casual sit-out for the family. The False ceiling has been removed to install an attractive row of recessed lights in the roof that brightens the area. To take advantage of the open space, the designers have set up a large wooden cupboard for storage and stripped down the remaining section of the wall to reveal the colorful brickwork.
Sweeping changes have been made to the main section of the house by breaking down intervening walls to combine the living room, dining room and the kitchen into a single social sphere. This open floor planning gives one an expansive view of the house and has helped to open up a wide balcony next to the dining area.
The entire space has been decorated in industrial style by stripping walls on one side to reveal original brickwork that adds colour and texture to the neutral color palette in combination with ceiling hung lights in the dining space.
This uniquely designed wash counter and storage shelf, is a new addition made to the house after renovation. It is located in the balcony that is
accessible from kitchen, living room and dining area creating an
out of the bathroom washing area for the visitors. The deep green wall brings in a
surprise element to the region that is ruled by grey and brown, it is further enhanced by a mirror mounted like a sun dial with brown rays radiating from its
center. Truly magical!
This sweeping view of the dining and living areas shows the aesthetic perfection of the decor and layout, decorated in a monochrome color palette with just light and dark shades of grey. While the living room sofas are of a soothing dark tone, the floor rug between them is monochrome.
The children's bedroom has the most vivid shades that complement each other to create an atmosphere of fun and relaxation for youngsters. Furnishings suited to the whimsical imagination of children are incorporated in the colorful room along with storage space designed like a container.
Here are the prominent colors that are used throughout the home and helped decorate the home in industrial style.