Before and After: A family apartment refurbished in STYLE

Sweeping changes have been made to the main section of the house by breaking down intervening walls to combine the living room, dining room and the kitchen into a single social sphere. This open floor planning gives one an expansive view of the house and has helped to open up a wide balcony next to the dining area.

The entire space has been decorated in industrial style by stripping walls on one side to reveal original brickwork that adds colour and texture to the neutral color palette in combination with ceiling hung lights in the dining space.