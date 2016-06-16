A MUMBAI KHAR Apartment filled with MAGIC!!!

Contemporary design is often confused as modern design and vice versa. However, there’s a huge difference between these two design styles. Modern is a style created during the 20th century whereas contemporary design is ever changing and can be modified to suit the current trends in the world of design and architecture. Contemporary design encourages the use of popular pieces and styles from the current era, even bordering on eclectic design. The use of natural elements, oddly shaped furnishing, open plan is what ties together the harmony of contemporary design.

Today on homify 360, we take a virtual stroll through this gorgeous 4-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. This Khar residence of Mr. Mansukhan, designed by Aum Architects, pays close attention to the color tones and its transition from each room. Focusing on the color palette and the incorporation of unique styles, this house is the perfect example of contemporary design.