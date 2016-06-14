A Magical Modern Home With A Surprising Secret!

Developed in the 20th century, modern design has now enticed designers and architects across the world because of its structural simplicity and uncluttered style. Incorporating the usage of monochromatic walls, clean architectural lines, and functionality, modern design gives a sense of elegance and sophistication. The luxury quotient of a home is amplified with the presence of modern design in its décor and architecture.

Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful Casa Cely in Bogota. The brainchild of CamiloPulido Architects, this modern home is designed with a secret. The clean lines, the stark architecture, and the minimalist space makes this home an instant addition to the dream home collection. Emphasizing on strong lines and minimal texture, this modern home is sure to inspire you to get started on your own home. Ready to take a virtual stroll?