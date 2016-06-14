A Magical Modern Home With A Surprising Secret!

Developed in the 20th century, modern design has now enticed designers and architects across the world because of its structural simplicity and uncluttered style. Incorporating the usage of monochromatic walls, clean architectural lines, and functionality, modern design gives a sense of elegance and sophistication. The luxury quotient of a home is amplified with the presence of modern design in its décor and architecture.
Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful Casa Cely in Bogota. The brainchild of CamiloPulido Architects, this modern home is designed with a secret. The clean lines, the stark architecture, and the minimalist space makes this home an instant addition to the dream home collection. Emphasizing on strong lines and minimal texture, this modern home is sure to inspire you to get started on your own home. Ready to take a virtual stroll?
The simplicity of this house enhances the materials it was built with. The paneled design coupled with the two-tone paint combination gives this home an elegant look. Foliage surrounds the house, adding an element of nature to the design. Simple yet luxurious, this modern home perfectly captures the beauty and the intensity of modern design.
A key element to enhancing modern design is the lighting. This modern home’s poolside is illuminated with well-placed lights across the space, adding a luxurious feel to the backyard. The warm glow of the yellow lights blend beautifully with the subtle colored exteriors and the deep blue swimming pool.
The backyard of the house promises an excellent view of the pool from the living room and bedrooms. The designer has furnished the deck with seating options, making the pool side the perfect place to relax during the weekends. Gorgeous built-in pool lighting illuminates the pool, further enhancing its beauty.
Designed in a single-tone theme, the stark white living room perfectly captures the essence of modern design. The architect has furnished the space with gorgeous white seating options and added a burst of color with the aquamarine shaded linen. The open-floor layout of the house gives the living room a more spacious and opulent feel.
Following the subtle colour scheme, the dining room is also designed with a stark white tone. The designer takes it up a notch by incorporating a black tone into the mix for a more distinct look. A two-tone 8-seater dining table takes center stage in the dining room with its yin-yan like feel.
