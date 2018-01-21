5 window treatment ideas for your home

The windows are like the eyes of a home, letting light in and allowing the occupants to see out into the world. They are also one of the first things you notice about a house or apartment, as one of the primary concerns is always how much natural light there is. In order to take advantage of windows, we arrange all the furniture around them and always have them in mind when considering the interior design. Sometimes, however, we need to cover the windows. Maybe the glare from the sun is getting in our eyes, or maybe we just want a little privacy. Whatever the reason, if you have a window, you have a need for a shade, curtain or other cover. Today, we look at some window treatments from our own Indian experts.