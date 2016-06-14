7 Amazing tips for a spotless Indian kitchen!

This could not be easier – and the best part is you can do it while multi-tasking.

Slice one Nimbu in half and add to a glass bowl that’s filled with half-a-cup of water – make sure to squeeze some lemon juice into the water first. Put this in your microwave on the ‘high’ setting for three minutes, and then leave for five minutes before opening. Five minutes later, take the bowl out of your fresh-smelling microwave, and easily wipe those stains and smudges clean with a damp cloth.