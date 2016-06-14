A Charming Country-Style Home Filled With MAGIC!

We are in industrious, historical Germany, ready to tour its magnificent homes that pay homage to the spirit of engineering and the industrial revolution that marks every corner of this country. One such home we have stumbled upon is the charming Danhaus Stadtvilla, designed by the talented team of home builders at Danhaus GMBH in Flensburg Handewitt.
The massive but beautiful residence charms us with its soothing and inviting exteriors, as well as its visually appealing interiors. The home is replete with organic touches in the form of wooden and cane elements, indoor greens and soulful colours which connect you with nature. Even the wallpapers used in this abode reflect the freshness and quaint beauty of nature, for a unique look and feel. So come and explore Danhaus Stadtvilla to discover its delights firsthand!
Surrounded by greenery in all its pristine and natural goodness, this home has an off-white and grey façade that is textured and classic with a hint of the Mediterranean, making it an ideal home for retreats as well. The very first glance at its structure puts you in the mood for luxury even as the farmhouse-style vibe envelopes it from afar.
The living room is a tantalising place that houses a pop of colour in the form of the bright blue couches, even as some bric-a-brac gives it a relaxed and cosy vibe. The wallpaper on the wall holding the entertainment unit along with shelves mimics a rustic stone wall and adds visual interest. The main beige sofa sits pretty with the retro style coffee table and the cross-shaped pendant light.
Earthy and organic design elements meet for an appetising meal in the modern dining room that is filled with simple but smart furniture. The solid wooden table is accompanied by cane and steel chairs that are distinctly retro metro with a mix of various design schools, as a jute rug grounds the entire look. Pretty woven domes hang overhead for lighting while a couple of tree trunks sit close by and serve as stools. Lush indoor plants and a contemporary fireplace complete the bright, airy look of this space.
Open glass doors and windows let in natural light from various quarters of the home, and the kitchen is no exception. The slim breakfast nook exudes elegance in its linear beauty as bar stools sit on one side. The white kitchen provides plenty of scope for cooking up gourmet wonders with its sleek white cabinets and nature-inspired lively wallpaper.
The fashionable and cosy bedroom features a wall in a shade of green. Meanwhile, a Nordic style bed and matching night stands sit against the wall with a black rug underneath for a cool contrast. Black and white bedding completes the look in this corner as the far end houses a whimsical looking rocking chair and plenty of glass windows. Floral arrangements, dry branches, nature-inspired artwork and soothing wallpaper stresses on the organic inclination of this room.
The bathroom has a cool navy theme with sophisticated blue and white hues marking the robustcorners of this space. A luxurious looking hot tub sits in one corner whilewhite fixtures lend much character to the blue space. The flooring is earthywith mosaic lining the shower tray. Quaint artworks deck the wall above the hot tub while the window lets the sunshine flood the bathroom with a cheerful feel. Truly magical!
This home exhibits a chic vibe with the union of farmhouse style elements and the modern contoursof contemporary furniture. Nature-friendly colours and materials like wood,cane, jute combine with steel, glass, and modern tiles to create a home wherehappiness rules!