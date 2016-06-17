Before and After: From BORING to AMAZING; a small house gets a makeover!

South Korea is currently replete with smart urban apartments which are designed keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of young professionals, new couples and anyone who wishes to lead a simple but stylish lifestyle. So naturally, 32 flat meadow Daelim apartment in Gyeonggi province, which originally sported a cluttered and dingy look, desperately needed a magical transformation.
Design Brides, a group of visionary upholstery and interior designers were approached for the renovation project, and they certainly did a wonderful job! The residence now follows a minimalistic look which banks heavily on white and wooden hues. Industrially inspired lighting, simple but smart furnishing and clever utilisation of space has made this abode a cheery and comfy place to live in.
The home was initially a dingy old affair that made for an uninspiring vibe. And it especially got reflected in the kitchen. The chipped and dirty paint on the walls, the lacklustre flooring and the non-descript cabinets in the already cluttered kitchen made us want to exit quickly! The lighting was also not adequate for livening up the space.
The bedroom was packed with elements and materials that had no business being with each other. The cupboard looked like an afterthought that had been quashed into one corner with one wall completely blocked. A tiny table used to stand sandwiched between the wall and the cupboard. And the bed itself seemed to have no coherent style, with bedding in different colours thrown on it in a haphazard manner.
Now, you can make a stylish entry into the home with this solid black door that makes for a hint of monochrome. The clean and smooth white walls and an industrial style lamp hanging overhead to match the style of the door ensures that there is a smooth sailing design scheme at play.
One side of the main hallway now houses a sleek and comfortable living room that features plenty of pale wood and cream coloured upholstery that visually opens up the space with cream coloured walls and a similar hued, low slung entertainment unit. The large bank of glass doors furthers the cause of open design with its black metal frames to match the main door.
The dining space is now an extension of the modish and neat kitchen. The use of shiny white tiles and glossy cabinets have made it possible for the cooking haven to look organised and methodical. A high floating shelf helps too. The dining table is simple, strong and accompanied by a bench on one side and a couple of chairs on the other. A mix of recessed and contemporary pendant lights illuminate the area nicely.
The bedroom has now developed a cool quotient thanks to the low lying platform bed in pale wooden hue. Meanwhile, a compact oriental style sit down table helps you enjoy breakfast in bed with plenty of natural light. The sensuous black bedspread and a couple of “love-struck” pillows lend all the comfort you need in this room. Now let’s take a look at what lies behind the glass-topped wall behind the bed.
The slim space behind the bed has been cleverly separated from the main bedroom by the wall with the glass detailing on top. This space serves as a storage and dressing room of sorts with an in-built closet, a couple of niches and some sturdy hooks for hanging clothes, bags and such.
This home follows a soothing but intriguing colour palette that has brought a compact area to life effortlessly. Simple but stylish lighting, furnishing and design ideas have changed the old drab apartment into an urban dreamland!