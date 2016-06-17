Before and After: From BORING to AMAZING; a small house gets a makeover!

South Korea is currently replete with smart urban apartments which are designed keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of young professionals, new couples and anyone who wishes to lead a simple but stylish lifestyle. So naturally, 32 flat meadow Daelim apartment in Gyeonggi province, which originally sported a cluttered and dingy look, desperately needed a magical transformation.

Design Brides, a group of visionary upholstery and interior designers were approached for the renovation project, and they certainly did a wonderful job! The residence now follows a minimalistic look which banks heavily on white and wooden hues. Industrially inspired lighting, simple but smart furnishing and clever utilisation of space has made this abode a cheery and comfy place to live in.