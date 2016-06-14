Before and After: A terrific kitchen makeover!

Today we would like to present to you a before and after tour of a terrific kitchen makeover by Agnes Dandine—Chichichic, interior designers and decorators based in France. You will have the privilege of seeing how an old-fashioned French kitchen has been given a face lift. The renovation completely changed the face of the old kitchen and turned it into a contemporary space with a chic style. It's also amazing to see how a small kitchen has been optimised to create a more spacious and pleasant room.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Let's have a look at this terrific kitchen makeover shall we?