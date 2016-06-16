Separate Your Kitchen from Living Room with Style

Though open kitchens are in vogue these days, people prefer to incorporate a stylish partition that separates the kitchen from the living room. This ensures privacy, especially when business guests or formal acquaintances come over. And they contribute to the home decor in a positive way too. Thankfully at the moment, there are several creative ways in which the kitchen can be separated from the living room besides partitions. These ideas when implemented look trendy and modern, and help demarcate the kitchen and living areas elegantly. Whether you are stuck with a modest budget or ready to splurge on a unique method of separation, the tips below will surely inspire you.
Completely separating the kitchen from the living room can at times darken the kitchen, as the natural light can get shut out. However, using glass sliding doors to separate the kitchen from the living room can make way for sufficient illumination as well as enhance the beauty of the spaces. If privacy is a bigger concern, then using frosted glass can also be a wonderful idea.
A large aquarium positioned cleverly and aesthetically in between the living room and the kitchen can creatively separate the areas and transform the look and feel of your abode. It can also symbolically balance the fire energy of the kitchen, and exude a cooling impact. But of course, opting for an aquarium means that you will have to take care of its “fishy” inmates, and periodically clean the tank. The aquarium pictured above is a product by Aquarium Services from Peterborough.
A wall unit or bookshelf that can double up as a utilitarian piece of furniture both inside the kitchen and also facing the living room as shown in the picture, will be a great addition to separate the kitchen and the living room. Choose the size of the shelf depending on how much you want to screen the kitchen from the living room.
Plasterboard walls are economical and can be tailored to suit different design requirements easily. This wall can be used effectively to separate the kitchen and living room, and enhance the overall aesthetics of an open plan layout. The top of a thick plasterboard wall can be integrated with the kitchen counter for utilitarian purposes, or can be used as a spot to catch a quick bite.
While most people prefer islands to peninsulas, a kitchen peninsula can be a great separation solution as one end is attached to a wall. A peninsula also adds to the available counter space and aids in free movement around the kitchen. The wall of the peninsula can deftly separate the kitchen from the living room. If a peninsula is not your style, try and go for a longish kitchen island, which can cater to your need almost equally well.
Like the picture shows, a fireplace can be creatively installed to separate the kitchen and living room. When built strategically inside a standalone wall, a fireplace can not only make the living room warm, but also augment the beauty of any home. It complements the fiery and cosy warmth of the kitchen too.
You can also consult an interior architect or designer, before going ahead with the separation of your kitchen and living room.