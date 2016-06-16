Your browser is out-of-date.

Separate Your Kitchen from Living Room with Style

Justwords Justwords
Through wall aquarium Surrey, Aquarium Services Aquarium Services Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Though open kitchens are in vogue these days, people prefer to incorporate a stylish partition that separates the kitchen from the living room. This ensures privacy, especially when business guests or formal acquaintances come over. And they contribute to the home decor in a positive way too. Thankfully at the moment, there are several creative ways in which the kitchen can be separated from the living room besides partitions. These ideas when implemented look trendy and modern, and help demarcate the kitchen and living areas elegantly. Whether you are stuck with a modest budget or ready to splurge on a unique method of separation, the tips below will surely inspire you.

Sliding glass doors look cool

townhouse londres, Toninho Noronha Arquitetura Toninho Noronha Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Toninho Noronha Arquitetura

Toninho Noronha Arquitetura
Toninho Noronha Arquitetura
Toninho Noronha Arquitetura

Completely separating the kitchen from the living room can at times darken the kitchen, as the natural light can get shut out. However, using glass sliding doors to separate the kitchen from the living room can make way for sufficient illumination as well as enhance the beauty of the spaces. If privacy is a bigger concern, then using frosted glass can also be a wonderful idea.

Go unique – Use an aquarium as a room divider

1500 litre bespoke through wall aquarium in a Surrey home Aquarium Services Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aquarium Services

1500 litre bespoke through wall aquarium in a Surrey home

Aquarium Services
Aquarium Services
Aquarium Services

A large aquarium positioned cleverly and aesthetically in between the living room and the kitchen can creatively separate the areas and transform the look and feel of your abode. It can also symbolically balance the fire energy of the kitchen, and exude a cooling impact. But of course, opting for an aquarium means that you will have to take care of its “fishy” inmates, and periodically clean the tank. The aquarium pictured above is a product by Aquarium Services from Peterborough.

Bookshelves can do the trick too

MIESZKANIE DLA SINGLA, 1852M 1852M Modern kitchen
1852M

1852M
1852M
1852M

A wall unit or bookshelf that can double up as a utilitarian piece of furniture both inside the kitchen and also facing the living room as shown in the picture, will be a great addition to separate the kitchen and the living room. Choose the size of the shelf depending on how much you want to screen the kitchen from the living room.

The magic of a plasterboard wall

Wnętrze domu jednorodzinnego , Gil Architekci Gil Architekci Modern kitchen
Gil Architekci

Gil Architekci
Gil Architekci
Gil Architekci

Plasterboard walls are economical and can be tailored to suit different design requirements easily. This wall can be used effectively to separate the kitchen and living room, and enhance the overall aesthetics of an open plan layout. The top of a thick plasterboard wall can be integrated with the kitchen counter for utilitarian purposes, or can be used as a spot to catch a quick bite.

How about a kitchen peninsula?

Dom w podwarszawskich Jankach, Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o. Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o. Modern kitchen
Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o.

Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o.
Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o.
Klaudia Tworo Projektowanie Wnętrz Sp. z o.o.

While most people prefer islands to peninsulas, a kitchen peninsula can be a great separation solution as one end is attached to a wall. A peninsula also adds to the available counter space and aids in free movement around the kitchen. The wall of the peninsula can deftly separate the kitchen from the living room. If a peninsula is not your style, try and go for a longish kitchen island, which can cater to your need almost equally well.

A fireplace can work wonders

Renders&Progetti, Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Modern living room
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto

Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto
Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto

Like the picture shows, a fireplace can be creatively installed to separate the kitchen and living room. When built strategically inside a standalone wall, a fireplace can not only make the living room warm, but also augment the beauty of any home. It complements the fiery and cosy warmth of the kitchen too.

So what are you waiting for? Get started with the idea that caught your attention the most. You can also consult an interior architect or designer, before going ahead with the separation of your kitchen and living room. Here is another ideabook that you might like - Here is How to Divide your Lovely Loft into Different Spaces.

A MUMBAI KHAR Apartment filled with MAGIC!!!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


