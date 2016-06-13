5 Beautiful and functional partitions for your bedroom!

While the general idea is that partitions make a space look small, they can be very useful and multi-functional. In fact in a compact small home, a partition can be much more than a wall, it can be a cupboard, dresser or simply give you more privacy within a room. So if you are wondering how to introduce a partition in your bedroom, and reap the most rewards, here are 5 ideas that will help you create a functional partition in your bedroom.
One very simple way of introducing a partition in your bedroom and getting more out of it, is to create a partition wall like the one here in this room designed by ARCTITUDESIGN, with a dresser and mirror on one side, and a TV facing the bed on the other side. This way you will have enough space for a big dresser and a big TV in a small room, and won't have to make compromises.
If you want a walk-in cupboard, but don't have the space, fret not. With the help of a partition, you can create a separate dressing area in your bedroom. Be it a partition made of cement, wood or metal, you can create an open cupboard with multiple shelves on one side of the partition, while still make the most of the other side with a storage cabinet, a narrow study table.
Talking of a partition with storage options, you can create a partition with cabinets and cupboards attached to your bed, like the one in this bedroom designed by HOLZGESCHICHTEN. This way you will have lot's of free space in your bedroom, in spite of having a partition.
Another simple way to introduce a partition in your bedroom is through a glass wall like here. This idea will also come in handy for those who want carve out a separate bedroom area in a small one room kitchen apartment. A glass wall will help to segregate your sleeping area from your study area or living area, while still retain the sense of open space.
Finally, if you are looking to just separate your sleeping area from the rest of the room, the simplest way to do so is with curtains! Add a few curtains with the help of some rods on the ceiling like here, or opt for a four poster bed with and drape it with curtains, and enjoy added privacy in your bedroom. If you need some help picking out the perfect bed, here are 6 useful tips.