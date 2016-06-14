7 Stunning Indian Terraces That Will Make Anyone Envious

Terraces are an enviable extension of any home as few people have the luxury of having one in their apartment or house. Many terraces are neglected or used as storage spaces for putting things out of sight, but it seems almost criminal not to maximize their potential, especially in India’s urban areas where open space is scarce.

From large decks with panoramic views to cosy terraces with open-air nooks for enjoying a quiet evening with your partner, a well-designed terrace is guaranteed to be the neighbour’s envy and the owner’s pride.