7 Stunning Indian Terraces That Will Make Anyone Envious

Terraces are an enviable extension of any home as few people have the luxury of having one in their apartment or house. Many terraces are neglected or used as storage spaces for putting things out of sight, but it seems almost criminal not to maximize their potential, especially in India’s urban areas where open space is scarce.
From large decks with panoramic views to cosy terraces with open-air nooks for enjoying a quiet evening with your partner, a well-designed terrace is guaranteed to be the neighbour’s envy and the owner’s pride.
An extension of a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai, this spacious terrace is reminiscent of a King’s court. It blends minimalist modern design with traditional Indian elements, keeping with the underlying design theme of the home. A wide wooden tiled pathway divides the lush garden area from the regal divan seating. Guests will feel like royalty for sure!
Not every terrace needs greenery to make it stunning! This gorgeous moon deck in a Mumbai apartment has views of the Arabian Sea. The highlight of its semi-open design is the innovative floor lighting interspersed with the deck tiles. The muted white lights under your feet and the moonlight shimmering on the sea at night are sure to cast a spell!
This lovely open-to-the-sky terrace in a Panchkula home is modern with straight lines and built-in bench seating. A rooftop lawn and a couple of large planters with trees are the only green elements in the space. Wall cladding doubles up as stark artwork, adding to the minimalist design. It’s true representation of the phrase ‘Less is more’!
Designed by Dipen Gada & Associates, this luxury terrace is a part of a 12000 square feet penthouse in Rajkot. Incorporating an interesting design feature, the terrace merges with the spacious foyer leading to the home. It has ample natural light and wind. Add to this the 180° view of the city, and it’s the closest thing to paradise on earth!
In a gorgeous Bangalore villa, this semi-open terrace wraps around the upper floor. Cosy nooks sheltered by bamboo borders make it a perfect place for relaxing or throwing parties. Stone cladding on the walls and bougainvillea-covered trellis overhead add to the theme of natural harmony. Truly Zen!
Floating steps lead to the terrace of this eco-friendly NCR home. It has the bare minimum on the rooftop – a sun umbrella over a cane dining set, diffused lighting under the railings and a large free-standing candle stand. What it lacks in frills, it more than makes up for with the green tree canopies all around. It won't ever be lonely at the top!
A luxury home in the South Indian temple town, Tirupati, has this beautiful hanging terrace with a rooftop lawn and a Balinese Gazebo. Sitting underneath the thatched roof, watching the sunset or the silhouette of the distant hills, can be a heavenly experience.
