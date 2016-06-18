The popularity of open floor house plans has been growing since the mid-20th century and this is largely because of their ability to foster togetherness within the family and provide varied options for entertaining guests while retaining privacy. While designing an open floor plan many people lack imaginative ideas for creating distinct zones across the home for different functions, usually consisting of living, dining and the kitchen. Though having a single neutral colour scheme for the entire house is a common practice that most house-owners follow. For an open floor house plan, finding the right décor and furniture that break the visual symmetry in a gentle manner is also a challenge.
homify is here to help identify these important features that can help design your dream home with 2016 interior trends.
To bring the living and dining rooms together one has to follow the same design style be it modern or eclectic so that the furniture and furnishings are oriented to each other and they facilitate easy social interaction. When the furniture in both spaces are in the same colour hue like here it will be easy to visually transition between both of them.
For more insights on mixing colors and styles together in your home, you can refer to this ideabook about stunning ways to excite your living room with textiles.
Though this house has a neutral colour theme keeping in mind the cardinal rule of open floor homes, the living area has visual appeal as a separate room for family gatherings with couches and chairs in complimentary tones clustered around the table. All the three zones are considered as gathering areas and have separate seating arrangements that center around a core area. The brown timber floor here brings warmth to the neutral décor and forms a perfect base for a typical Indian style Living room.
Architectural features like wood beams, roof ornaments, window designs and glass structures are among the many special touches that can create visual separation between the different rooms in the house. But under no circumstances should the colour palette of the floor and roof be broken as then the space will appear cut off from the main area. This visually appealing feature by Preetham Interior Designer enhances the the room's appeal with a surprise sun element engraved on the false ceiling design.
In an open floor design the three main focus areas, the living room, dining area and the kitchen are regarded as parts of a triangle and bound together with the same color palette. Usually the bedroom/s, gallery and bathroom are given a slightly different shade than the rest of the house. To break the monotony of a singular colour across the region, changes like the one visible here can make a world of difference without being overly dramatic. The Minimalist kitchen here has neutral background while the cabinets have a trendy burgandy shade. These add a delightful surprise element to the kitchen and create a visual impact that is otherwise hard to bring about.
We know that lights play a critical role in enhancing or subduing the atmosphere in a room, but this interior lighting illustrates the appeal of an open floor plan by throwing up a medley of colours lit with multiple light sources. The vertical elements hung from the ceiling create a binding effect in this open plan design.