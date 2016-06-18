Your browser is out-of-date.

Open plan Indian home—6 IMPORTANT FEATURES!

Rita Deo Rita Deo
homify Kitchen
The popularity of open floor house plans has been growing since the mid-20th century and this is largely because of their ability to foster togetherness within the family and provide varied options for entertaining guests while retaining privacy. While designing an open floor plan many people lack imaginative ideas for creating distinct zones across the home for different functions, usually consisting of living, dining and the kitchen. Though having a single neutral colour scheme for the entire house is a common practice that most house-owners follow. For an open floor house plan, finding the right décor and furniture that break the visual symmetry in a gentle manner is also a challenge.

homify is here to help identify these important features that can help design your dream home with 2016 interior trends.

Combining the living room and dining area to blend together

Hung-over Residence, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern living room
Urban Tree

Hung-over Residence

Urban Tree
Urban Tree
Urban Tree

To bring the living and dining rooms together one has to follow the same design style be it modern or eclectic so that the furniture and furnishings are oriented to each other and they facilitate easy social interaction. When the furniture in both spaces are in the same colour hue like here it will be easy to visually transition between both of them.

For more insights on mixing colors and styles together in your home, you can refer to this ideabook about stunning ways to excite your living room with textiles.

The gathering area

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Though this house has a neutral colour theme keeping in mind the cardinal rule of open floor homes, the living area has visual appeal as a separate room for family gatherings with couches and chairs in complimentary tones clustered around the table. All the three zones are considered as gathering areas and have separate seating arrangements  that center around a core area. The brown timber floor here brings warmth to the neutral décor and forms a perfect base for a typical Indian style Living room.

Special features on the roof

Living room Interiors Preetham Interior Designer Modern living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Living room Interiors

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Architectural features like wood beams, roof ornaments, window designs and glass structures are among the many special touches that can create visual separation between the different rooms in the house. But under no circumstances should the colour palette of the floor and roof be broken as then the space will appear cut off from the main area. This visually appealing feature by Preetham Interior Designer enhances the  the room's appeal with a surprise sun element engraved on the false ceiling design.

Transitioning areas with colour differentials

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

In an open floor design the three main focus areas, the living room, dining area and the kitchen are regarded as parts of a triangle and bound together with the same color palette. Usually the bedroom/s, gallery and bathroom are given a slightly different shade than the rest of the house. To break the monotony of a singular colour across the region, changes like the one visible here can make a world of difference without being overly dramatic. The Minimalist kitchen here has neutral background while the cabinets have a trendy burgandy shade. These add a delightful surprise element to the kitchen and create a visual impact that is otherwise hard to bring about.

Merge the light sources

Living room interiors Preetham Interior Designer Modern living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Living room interiors

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

We know that lights play a critical role in enhancing or subduing the atmosphere in a room, but this interior lighting illustrates the appeal of an open floor plan by throwing up a medley of colours lit with multiple light sources. The vertical elements hung from the ceiling create a binding effect in this open plan design.

Discover home inspiration!

