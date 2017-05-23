An exotic home full of style in Gujarat

Charming Gujarat has done it again! This western state of India is where we head to today for our home tour feature. Gujarat is known for its colourful landscape, culinary delights, exotic culture and vibrant dance forms—all of which influences the region's architecture that is usually a blend of contemporary design and traditional aesthetics. The home that we visit today is a penthouse which comes to life with sudden pops of bright hues, potted greens and tasteful lighting. Different materials, textures, and patterns have come together to create a space which inspires one to live happily. We invite you to join us as we tour this beautifully-designed home designed by Saar Interior Design, a group of talented interior architects in Vadodara.
While grey seems to dominate the living room, bright colours like turquoise and electric blue are also added to the décor palette to break the monotony and add a touch of vibrancy. These sit on the sleek grey contemporary couch as cushions in interesting blue and mellow yellow shades. The brick textured wall in shades of grey make a dramatic statement behind the couch. We love the clever art work which hangs on the brick wall, copying the pattern in colours that reflect the tones of the cushions. A jewel-toned fuchsia rug with a coarse exotic weave sits pretty in the centre and holds the modern coffee table.
The dining room is a simple yet solid affair thanks to the play of two colours and its solid wooden furniture. The dining table is a traditional piece with a contemporary flourish while the painting at the far end brings in the golden touch that lights up the otherwise monotonous space that is created by the white walls and the wooden tones of the dining table and chairs.
The kitchen has been done up predominantly in monochrome with a cool blue touch on the cabinets. Meanwhile, golden lighting ensures that the love for some sparkle and shine casts an exotic effect here too!
The well-decorated bedrooms of this penthouse look luxurious to say the very least. This particular one caught our eye, thanks to the blue and yellow shades—a reminder of the beaches from summer vacations and the blooms from spring, respectively. Grey shades and clever lighting ground the entire look, along with well-contoured white furniture.
Though a tad less dramatic than the other one, this bedroom is all about a neat and peaceful look. The colours come alive in minimal doses to play with your senses and soothe them as well. Lighting does the rest of the trick as it accentuates the colours and brings out a whimsical feel.
As you roam the house you come across these pretty sit-outs where you will want to simply relax with a book and a cup of hot coffee. We loved this corner, decorated with a lovely rug and cushions of vibrant shades inviting you to sit down and relax. The ethnic art on the textured wall completes the look. Overall, this is a home which charms you with its blend of colour, contemporary lines and traditional elements.
