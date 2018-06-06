7 easy ideas for dividing rooms without building walls

Eastern homes have been known to practice an open floor plan for centuries. It is an age old tradition to use gloriously decorated folding screens as temporary room dividers. They are used to screen the private sections of a house from the public one, separate a dressing room from the bedrooms and dining parlour from the lounge area. Sometimes they are used to segregate the prayer room from a public place, too.

During their heyday, screens like these were decorated with gold leaves, abalone shells, intricate brushwork and calligraphy. In a more modest way, the practice still continues. Today, we will learn about some ingenious ways of diving rooms without building walls.