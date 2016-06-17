7 Stunning entrance ideas to make a home shine!

Love plants? The hallway is a great place to display them. Creepers, potted plants on the floor, hanging planters by the sides and a nice comfortable seat make this an oasis of green. You can't help but simply feel the calm and serene vibe of the hallway when there is so much greenery around. To make it even more striking, think of the coloUrs that go well with green; think white and blue!

Want to know more about plants and interior decor? Here's an ideabook that helps you select the right flowering plants.