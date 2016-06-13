A Pune family home oozing with MAGIC!

Pune has been a city of imposing palaces and mansions for several centuries, and even now the modern homes being built in the historic city are no less imposing. We take you on a tour of one such attractive home in that part of the city which is referred to as
homes for rest in local parlance designed by Navmit Designs. The home has been designed by blending together modern and traditional styles to create a restful residence that oozes style and substance. The three bedroom flat has been designed to give personal space to all occupants including guests that might want to stay back for the night.
Subtle hues and traditional design against the background of recessed lighting take this modern living space a class above ordinary. While the floor, roof and the sofas have been brushed with the same color palette, bright red chairs bring a pop of color into the room. The decor requires special mention as back-lights bring a glow to the artifacts displayed within the wall spaces.
The open floor design between the dining and living room has been seperated to give privacy to the latter with a prominent display case that creates as beautiful storage area without blocking the pathway. Clever attention to detail has created space for a large dining table and deep chairs with curvy backs. The pooja nook has prominent presence in the dining area and has been placed inside the wall but above a deep shelf that can store all the prayer essentials.
The dining area and the modern kitchen are twin spaces bound by a common border of display cases. Wall openings on the left side break the kitchen’s claustrophobic atmosphere and bring fresh air into the space enclosed by walls on all sides. The designers have not let lack of space deter their determination to create storage space by setting up floating cabinets above the back splash. Proximity with the dining area makes cooking and serving an easy affair and the host can converse with the guests while cooking up a tasty meal.
The television has been kept out of the living room to create an atmosphere of lively discussion that is affected by the television. A Combination of stunning lighting and comfortable sofa has created a movie theater like entertainment center. The sofa can be pulled out to become a comfortable bed for guests that might want to stay over for the night.
Designed for the daughter of the house this bedroom symbolizes youth and excitement in its vivid colors that blend seamlessly with sober tones of the rest of the house. A Lavender wall with white decals forms the perfect backdrop against a sofa bed, cabinets, floor and roof. An Open shelf fixed on the wall with a chest of drawers and under cabinet lighting creates the perfect study area while deep windows create a cozy setting.
Warmth and life pulsate in this master bedroom dressed in glowing shades of brown and cream. Illumination behind the false ceiling wrap the room with tenderness evoking restful slumber at night while large bedside windows awaken you with natural light during the day.
