7 Stunning modern design Ideas to revamp an Indian home!

Always on a lookout for trendy modern design ideas for the home? Here's an ideabook that helps you with just that. From the latest in contemporary and chic to classic designs that are timeless, your home can be so much more than you ever thought. Turn your living room or dining room from ordinary to stunning with a little help and inspiration from these design ideas. Let's explore.
Simple, stylish, and streamlined, this modern dining room is great for homes with minimalist decors. In hues of cream and brown, the dining room is placed adjacent to the stunning pooja room. This enables the family to have a small spiritual moment before they all get-together for a meal on the table. Truly Indian.
Rooftop high ceilings where you can still see the wood planks through the white paint, a couple of rows for an intriguing wall art, sort of mismatched upholstery in beige and blue checks; this may look like simple decor put together causally, but there has been a good amount of planning behind the scenes. A casual feel with a touch of sophistication.
Just adding some element of surpise on the ceiling can turn the living room quite intriguing. The ceiling is often ignored, why not add some drama there. some wood planks will do the job quite well.
Create a unique backdrop for your quirky light fixtures and frames with a stone wall that's so unique and out of the ordinary. You could decorate the living room around the same rustic theme or contrast it sharply against contemporary sleek furiture.
When you have a view like this one out of the living room, why not make the most of it? Forget a wall, forget french windows, get a complete floor-to-ceiling glass facade.
A green patch right in the hallway won't hurt at all. It will infact make the room come alive with life and colour. The beauty about plants is, they blend in so well with any kind of style; modern, classic, rustic or contemporary. Here's a guide on how to introduce greenery indoors.
However well the home is designed and decorated, nothing can beat natural light. India is blessed with good amount of sun all through the year. Make the most of it and when it gets too much, there is always an option of curtains and blinds in varied colors and textures. Curious about other design styles? How about industrial style living rooms? Have a peek…