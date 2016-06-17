Your browser is out-of-date.

IMPORTANT CHECKLIST: 10 essentials for the Indian home!

homify Industrial style dining room
Setting up your own place for the very first time? We are sure you have long list of things to buy and to do. Not everyone wishes to take in the plunge and go for a complete furnishing of the apartment in the very first go. Lets start off by saying, we are talking of bare essentials here. No frills attached, basic needs of any apartment for you to live comfortably and safely. So if you are looking for a basic list, here it is.

A place to sit-out

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern houses Sky,Plant,Cloud,Building,Azure,Interior design,Shade,Architecture,Window,Residential area
Ink Architecture

Studio Apartment

Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture

Homes in India need to be a place to relax outdoors. So choose your vice. A regular table and chair, a standalone gandpa chair,  a lazyboy or just a few oversized cushions to sit on the teraace outside; a cozy comfortable place where you can sit and entertain friends too.

An emergency light

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

True, in times of smart phone devices, you may not need an emergency light, but if there is a major power breakdown, you may not like to use up precious mobile battery. Always keep an emergency light handy powered by batteries or a rechargeable kind for such situations.

Get your cleaning armour ready

Finest quality Goat hair & horsehair broom heads brush64 HouseholdHomewares
brush64

Finest quality Goat hair & horsehair broom heads

brush64
brush64
brush64

New place, whether recently constructed or an old one, needs varying degress of cleaning. Be prepared but the dusters, dust pans, cleaning agents and soap buckets.

A place to sleep

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A futon is a briiliant multi-purpose utility item for any home. Use it as a mattress to sleep on or fold it up to make it a comfortable place to sit. Once you get the bed, put it right up, until then, sleep on the floor in these cozy things. Have a look at what more you could do with a futon. Pretty enlightening!

A place to eat

Dining homify Industrial style dining room
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

It's always a good idea to mark a territory for eating. Not only does it help keep food bits strewn around in different parts of the house, it is a good discipline to eat without distractions. Set up a small dining area in the kitchen. Maybe a spare counter with a couple of stools; even that would suffice.

Kitchen essentials

Middle Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Plate Rack

Middle Plate Rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Unless the kitchen is set, the apartment will always seem incomplete! Get a basic set of plates, spoons, knives and cookware to prepare and eat your meals, a sturdy gas top burner, and kitchen storage racks to maintain some order.


Laundry Basket

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

You don't want to ruin the look of your bedroom or the bathroom with dirty laundry strewn in places. Store them in style with woven laundry baskets.

Multi-purpose storage counter

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Maybe you still haven't figured a theme for your bedroom or still don't have a budget for revamping the kitchen. A multi-purpose storage counter like this one can fit in in all scenarios. Use it as a wardrobe or a console table or a kitchen storage unit; it serves all purposes.

A little bit of green

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Fresh plants and flowers can lend so much to a room. They bring positivity, calm and freshness. Invest a little in potted plants, hanging pots or a bunch of flowers every now and then.

Don't forget the curtains

Door curtain and blind Pat Staples Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
Pat Staples Interiors

Door curtain and blind

Pat Staples Interiors
Pat Staples Interiors
Pat Staples Interiors

While you are busy setting up the place, you don't want curious eyes on you. Get curtains that suit your apartment and ones that fit in your budget. From regular pull curtains to venetian blinds, there are choices aplenty.

Now that the basics are in place, its time to have a look at the first round of upgrades. Are you ready for the secrets of giving your home a seductive makeover?

