11 ways to excite your living room with textiles!

Richmond
Come to think of it, we use so much textile in home decor. Look around the living room, there's the sofa, cushions, rugs, curtains, wall art even. Now if you could focus more on the colors, textures and designs there is a world of difference you can make. Choosing the right theme, fabrics and colours is a tough task though. With so much to choose from, it's easy to go wrong. Fret not! We help you with these 11 ways to excite your living room with textiles and help you spruce it up.

1. Embrace your rug-ged side

Carpets and rugs have a way of bringing the whole room together. If clean and minimal is your style, a simple floor rug completes the theme of your living room in an instant. So beautiful in a fraction of an instant!

2. Time to change the sofa covers

Not quite a DIY task though, but changing the sofa covers once in a while is a great way to give your living room a makeover. Fresh colors will add a whole new look to the living room. 

3. Curtain magic

Gone are the days when curtains were available in plain solid colors or boring patterns. Co-ordinate the curtains with the print on the cushion or the lampshade or the sofa. Customize the design and colors exactly as per your need and wishes.

4. Knit your way through!

If you know how to knit or would love to take it up, think beyond sweaters! A hand knit footstool cover in chunky wool and a cool pattern is very unusual and unique. 

5. Cushion overhaul

When speaking of textiles, how can cushions be ignored. The ubiquitous and multi functional accessory is so versatile. Add them in good measure with spectacular colours and materials that really draw attention to them. Its easy, just change the covers and you have a new one!

Here are 8 ways to use cushions and pillows to perk up any room in the house.

6. Throw in a throw

Throws may not be a regular feature in most homes now, but is a classic nevertheless. Add in a luxurious throw on the lounge sofa and curl up during those chilly days and nights.


7. Fur for your furry friends?

Do not forget your pets when using textiles to do up the room. A faux fur blanket in a comfortable sofa can be a luxurious addition to the living room.. Happy pets happy owners!

8. A bright idea

Lampshades in different textile fabrics are great to look at. Adding colour coordinated fabric lampshades can help consolidate the look of the living room quite effectively.

9. Statement chair

Now how inviting does this chair look! You can't help but sink right in. Make that grandpa chair the highlight of the living room by choosing a contrasting color, outlandish even!

10. Go medieval

No don't get us wrong, we don't want you to follow a completely medieval theme for the living room, but just a little touch in form of handcrafted textiles in traditional designs. Indian handicrafts are much popular and if you start looking, you are bound to find some genuinely superlative weaves.

11. Textile and festivities

Festivals are opportunities to do a lot more with home decor. Add textile love in form of felt stockings or traditional block printed vibrant art around Diwali. There's so much you can do with festival as an excuse.

Need some more textile fixes? Then head over to the latest in textile trends. We hope these ideas inspired you to give your living room a new makeover. Go ahead spread the joy!

