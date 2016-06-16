Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Ways to optimize storage in a small Indian kitchen!

Rhea Purnita Paine
Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
A small kitchen looks even smaller if the space is not used effectively. While you can't change the layout of your kitchen that easily, you can get more out of it by using the available space more efficiently. If you don't have a clue how to go about it we are here to help you. Here are 5 tips that will make your kitchen less cluttered and provide you with more storage space.

Be tidy

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style kitchen
08023 Architects

First and foremost make the most of the existing storage area. Instead of adding more cabinets and making your kitchen look worse, add more shelves, drawers, or modular retractable options to your existing cabinets. Adding shelves to the doors of the cabinets is a simple way to get more out of a tiny cabinet, like the one here designed by MAPLE & GRAY.

Add storage to your storage

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Nothing makes a small space looks worse than lots of clutter and untidiness. To make your kitchen look better keep it clean and neat. Tuck away all the utensils, food products and other things lying around the kitchen counters, and your kitchen will look better in no time!

Buy less stuff

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

If you don't have the space to store things, it is better not to buy new things. If you can do with one of any utensil, don't buy two or three of them. If you have less stuff, you will need less storage, and you will be able to make the bets of your tiny kitchen.

Opt for less appliances

prodotti, KitchenAid KitchenAid KitchenElectronics
KitchenAid

prodotti

Lastly, one thing that often eats away space in a small kitchen are too many appliances. Opt for less appliances, or go for appliances that double up as something else. Like opt for an all in one food processor like the one here by KITCHENAID instead of opting for a separate mixer, grinder, chopper etc. 

Throw away old and usued things

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

Don't stock up on things unless you really need them in your kitchen. Throw away any really old or unused thing. This way you will have a lot more free storage space in your kitchen for things you actually need and use. If you are unsure of throwing away some things, stow them away in a box on a high shelf you barely use. If you are unwilling to do away with things, and are still looking for more ways to store them, here are 6 ideas that will definitely help you.

Are these ideas helpful? Let us know in the comments below.


