Contemporary shop fit outs

In recent years, it is hard to deny the sad decline in retail. With the ever increasing shift towards online buying, it is fair to say retail shopping has definitely given way to webstores. However, many consumers still love to browse and see a product in the flesh. A retail store is also a chance for a brand to really express itself and give impressions that cannot be made through a website, online store, promotional videos or social media outlets. Also, some products, and, of course, services cannot simply be bought online, without testing or trying.
True shoppers (as in the ones who spend the most money) know that a large part of shopping is not the transaction itself but rather is about the experience and the 'process' of consumerism. Retail stores have also seen a shift from simply being a shopfront for making sales to having more of a showroom feel. This is why the presentation of a brand in the retail facet of their business is so important. This ideabook has been compiled to show that retail is far from dead, and in fact may be making a resurgence.
Royal Enfield motorcycles, and the Royal Enfield brand, has now become an icon of India and shows the influence of the British in Indian history. From its humble beginnings in Britain, Enfield is now based in Chennai. This 21st century shop fit out and design from Studio Lotus, an architectural and interior design firm from New Delhi, is a beautiful example of why retail is certainly not dead, contrary to the beliefs of many. This project came about to
create a unified retail identity and experience for Royal Enfield in line with their new brand positioning based on the idea of ‘Pure Motorcycling’; to create an engaging, immersive environment which will familiarize the customer with the rich legacy of the brand while providing a world class retail experience. Buying a motorcycle is an investment and an experience, not something that can be done from the couch. People also want to buy into a brand, not just a product, so providing a space that customers can come to, to relax and simply chat about motorcycles, is a big reason why online shopping will never completely be the demise of retail.
To view the rest of this amazing project click here.
This retail design concept from New Delhi's Decons Architecture and Interior is an ultra modern take on an apparel retail store. Ample lighting and various display concepts make for a unique shopping experience. The floor plan of this shop is long and rectangular, with long bench tops making the most of the shop layout by running down a large portion of the shop, drawing our attention into the space and enticing us to walk in and browse.
Contrary to the design above, the industrial mode of this retail store oozes cool and is a well executed way to display apparel and entice spending. As with the Royal Enfield showroom, this design offers couches and a relaxed atmosphere, to encourage shoppers to spend more time in the store, getting to know the product with the final aim of making a purchase. Black cast iron piping has been used as a unique window display feature, with matching black cast iron and timber benches, unpolished floorboards and exposed brickwork adding to the industrial motif. We particularly enjoy the playful leather couch with red pipe backing, a clever play on the industrial theme.
To view this project in full click here.
Eclectic Interiors is an innovative design firm from Pune, who came up with this elegant bathroom showroom display concept. The aim of hanging the basins at intervals was to allow shoppers to easily view and compare the displays in a creative way, and so this bespoke design was conceived.
A warm and welcoming retail display with homely decorations and trinkets, we love this cosy shop display from Vijay Kapur Designs. Rather than conceiving a shop fit out simply with open shelves to display products, the designers have taken a slightly different approach by designing the shelves into the wall, adding a warm and snug air to the shop, hoping customers will embrace this feeling by buying products to bring this feeling into their home.