Contemporary shop fit outs

In recent years, it is hard to deny the sad decline in retail. With the ever increasing shift towards online buying, it is fair to say retail shopping has definitely given way to webstores. However, many consumers still love to browse and see a product in the flesh. A retail store is also a chance for a brand to really express itself and give impressions that cannot be made through a website, online store, promotional videos or social media outlets. Also, some products, and, of course, services cannot simply be bought online, without testing or trying.

True shoppers (as in the ones who spend the most money) know that a large part of shopping is not the transaction itself but rather is about the experience and the 'process' of consumerism. Retail stores have also seen a shift from simply being a shopfront for making sales to having more of a showroom feel. This is why the presentation of a brand in the retail facet of their business is so important. This ideabook has been compiled to show that retail is far from dead, and in fact may be making a resurgence.