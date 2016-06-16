9 Small bathrooms for Indian apartments that will drive you wild!

You have to agree, bathroom design needs better planning and creativity when space is a little more limited than usual. With modern homes in Indian metropolitan cities, small bathrooms are no longer a luxury but a norm. But one need not compromise on style and function even in a compact space. Here are 9 small bathrooms that will drive you wild with their eye catching colors, beauty and innovative design.
The use of multi colours on opposite walls creates a very unique design. The reflection of colors on the mirror lends a vibrant feel to the bathroom. Wouldn't this bathroom look plain ordinary sans this feature?
White is a universally favourite colour of choice in bathrooms. An all white theme not only makes the bathroom look bigger, it also gives an idea of cleanliness and purity. Make sure the whites remain white so give the tiles, fixtures and towels good wash and scrub the surfaces at regular intervals.
Are you brave enough for a black bathroom? Mono coloured themes often allow a sense of spaciousness. Black is bold and dramatic. An all black bathroom with an led powered bathroom sink feels like just of out a hollywood sci-fi movie. If interesting sinks is what you want to explore, here's an ideabook about 6 modern bathroom sinks you'll simply love.
Give the bathroom an earthy rustic touch with use of greys and browns. Use of high quality tiles and fixtures makes this tiny bathroom look so upmarket and chic. Intrigued by this design? Have a look at the entire home designed by De Square Architects.
When lego is your kid's favourite playtime choice, why not add some lego delight to their bathroom as well? A lego counter wall is what every lego loving kid ever wanted.
Space, a crunch, but no opportunity left in order to make a style statement! Add some wall art in your bathroom and display your love for painting and photography. They could be your own works too!
Do away with right angles and straight lines and think of curves and mounds. Now this is a quirky little bathroom with so much color and charm that you might even forgive the crunched corners and just enjoy the interesting design and use of space.
A tiny bathtub, sink and commode fit perfectly in this ultra compact space of a bathroom. Whats interesting though are the unique tiles, a standout feature of this bathroom.
When its a small bathroom, clutter is a real problem. Make sure there is sufficient storage to keep things in order. A colorful and pretty theme like this one wouldn't hurt at all.
Hope this ideabook gave you lots of inspiration to plan and design your own bathroom. Do not feel too constrained by the space crunch, there's a lot you can do with small ideas and imagination. Give your creativity wings; its gonna fly!