A Bengaluru home filled with happiness and delight!

Known as the city of gardens and lakes, it is natural to expect courtyard centric homes with well -manicured lawns and grounds in Bangalore. The city is not just a famous technological hub in India, but is dotted with structures which celebrate contemporary designs, decor and ideas. Bangalore left us spellbound with its vast green avenues, and homes that pop out like surprises from leafy neighbourhoods. One such home is the House of Lines and Courts designed by Studio XS in Bangalore. Its owners were recently residing in California, and wanted their abode to be a blend of both traditional and modern touches. So you cannot possibly miss how wood, concrete, glass and stone have come together in this residence to create comfy and stylish magic! Elements like screens and lattices in this home are proofs of the tasteful life the owners wish to lead. So join us on a tour, and find out more!
The simple façade is given a winning look thanks to the play of lines and geometry that brings in an eye catching appeal. The white and stone features are lined with solid wooden frames and glass to create a look that is stylish and understated. The play of lines is balanced with tall planters bearing greenery that leans over the building for a look like none other!
The living room is all about high ceilings and gleaming stone that lines the walls as tiles, while marble makes its mark underfoot. These basic elements make this a luxurious space that brings in a steady flow of elegance and sophistication to the urban space. The grey couches and low slung coffee table make it even more soothing to the eye with a hint of robust appeal. A bar on one side ensures that formal and casual entertaining happens in one place!
The dining room is an uber chic and classy affair thanks to the perfect balance of varied elements and subtle hues that enter the canvas. Lying right off of the living room, this space brings in a solid wooden dining table that veers off the two ends with panel like legs rather than the regular four on either corner. The effect is solid and chic. The cool looking bucket style seats in pale mustard offer a whimsical touch to the overall persona of the room. A quirky screen separates the dining room from the living room, as a glass wall with the staircase on the side brings a dose of greenery inside.
Stone walls with niches to hold bath essentials and a Jacuzzi bang in the centre – what more could you ask for after a long day at work? This luxurious bathroom shows off the opulence quotient of the home which is apparent from the word go!
Corners such as these are milling around the grounds for your attention. The rattan furniture overlooking the lush greenery, is perfect for enjoying a cup of tea or a refreshing drink!
With plenty of glass windows and intriguing textures, this home makes greenery a part of the scenery inside as well. Contemporary but lavish accents have also contributed to the personality of the house with ease.