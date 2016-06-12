A Simple home that gladdens the heart!

To meet the growing needs of a family, homes today are built on two levels, as rapid urbanization has led to decrease in land for housing and vertical expansion is cheaper than horizontal. We take you now on a tour of a single family modern home built on two levels, the exteriors of which are unlike any other modern row house with “nude architecture” that looks appreciably attractive and simple. Designed by ERB Santiago of Rosario, Argentina, the most distinguishing feature of this house is the smart combination of modern design and building materials.