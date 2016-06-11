A Lavish Chennai Home with Glorious Design Touches!

Pink rules the bedroom scene here, and enjoys a steady alliance with white for an awe-inspiring look. This bed too, is lighted from below and flaunts an illuminated headboard too. The closets and niches offer ample storage and display space, while quaint floral arrangements offer natural relief.

The home and its various nooks and corners enjoy exclusive and breathtaking design and decor accents. A variety of materials and colours further ups the style quotient. The creative rendition of the light installations also makes for a winning look. Here's another home tour to inspire you further - Modern design for the modern Indian family!