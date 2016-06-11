The family home where dreams come true!

The bathroom is a play of stunning bright blues, white and grey, that reminds you of the sea and surf. The gentle slant of the ceiling and the simple linear Nordic qualities, along with the sharp white lighting makes this a comfortable and inviting space.

This home brims with a strong Nordic flavour that matches the playful mood of the colours used, even as it balances functionality and style with ease.