The family home where dreams come true!

Situated in Bavaria, Germany, Simbach Am Inn is a historical town where electricity entered homes for the first time. We invite you to join us as we explore its myriad corners in search of pretty homes. One of the first homes that attracted our eye is the Musterhaus Bad Vilbel 142, designed by the lighting experts at Licht Design Skapetze GMBH & Co.KG. The elegant residence banks on modish simplicity and its verdant green surroundings to arrest the attention of the passerby. And the interiors celebrate the power of vibrant and energetic hues, which infuse every nook and cranny with joy and appeal. The designs used for the residence are uncomplicated but chic, and offer both comfort and sensual and visual pleasure. So let’s take a closer look now.
The stately façade is an understated one that exudes a strong country charm with its quaint linearity of structure, the slightly slanting roof and the play of pristine white with pale creamy beige. Lush manicured lawns and dense greenery cocoon the abode, as a neat paved path leads you to the bright entrance. The patio hugs the right corner of the house and makes for a perfect spot to relax and unwind.
The living room is replete with pastel shades that rub shoulders with solid black features like the sideboard and cabinets with sophisticated pale wood detailing to match the flooring. But far from veering off into a Nordic scheme of things, the space offers you a surprising pop of colour in the form of the leaf green wall that is further accentuated by the white light shining down from the ceiling. This wall also houses the television set, and a few floating shelves for displaying showpieces. A couple of leaf-inspired artworks, a pair of tall sleek planters, and an all-glass coffee table complete the modish aura of the living room.
The dining room continues to sport the same whimsical green touch with a statement making wall that contrasts the wooden flooring and the white ceiling. From the ceiling, matching sockets in green help the shiny industrial style lamps to drop down for a golden glow to spread languorously over the pale wood solid Nordic style table. Contemporary and chic leather-bound chairs accompany the table for a smart and cosy look. The large glass doors on the right let in ample sunlight during the day.
Green and white signify the new monochrome in the kitchen as it matches the playful hue in the nearby dining room. The white glossy cabinets and island have elegant grey tops that glisten with style as windows visually open up the space. Natural light floods in as the recessed rows of lighting on the ceiling add a dose of panache. Sconces on the walls nearby, offer subtle touches of glowing gold.
The bedroom is a play of white and purple with a mauve wall to balance the vibrant bedding. The lighting is fixed at various heights to ensure that the pale wooden floor does not get lost in design translation, while the charming whimsical feel is well maintained. You can also catch a glimpse of the walk-in closet which is equipped with sufficient shelves to house clothes, shoes, bags, accessories and so on.
The bathroom is a play of stunning bright blues, white and grey, that reminds you of the sea and surf. The gentle slant of the ceiling and the simple linear Nordic qualities, along with the sharp white lighting makes this a comfortable and inviting space.
This home brims with a strong Nordic flavour that matches the playful mood of the colours used, even as it balances functionality and style with ease. Take another home tour if you are looking for more inspiration - The classic, the modern and the eclectic – A stunning Gurgaon home.