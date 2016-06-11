A family mansion of love and togetherness

Warmth and togetherness that should be the theme of every residential home have been given a new definition in this delightful country home in Germany. Instead of creating separate doors and windows the home has full length French windows that give an unrestricted view of the grounds surrounded by pretty flower bushes and an emerald green lawn. The single level L shaped home is a riveting example of elegance and simplicity with tiled roof and skylight above the living room to enjoy sunlight. Let us take you on a tour of this charming family mansion created by Grid Architecture and Design that celebrates togetherness.
To truly appreciate the architecture and layout of this delightful little mansion you have to step a few away from the main structure and into the garden for a grand view. While the bright patio lights all around the house make an inviting picture, it is the garden chairs and table on the side that create a warm family atmosphere. The rustic roof with clay tiles may create a country vibe but the large skylight in the foreground restores its modern outlook. If you have finished appreciating the flower bed beside the garden furniture let us step indoors to examine the changes made to this recently renovated house.
Neutral tones and bare walls may make this living room decorated in minimalist style look very simplistic but the brown coffee table and red toned carpet break the monotony. The region does not artificial illumination during the day as the large glass doors bring in natural light and give an unrestricted view of the beautiful garden and grounds. If guests want to enjoy the outdoors they can easily be escorted out through the sliding doors to spend quality time on the garden chairs.
We now take a leisurely walk into the modern kitchen with latest gadgets built in a half circle with white cabinets and floating cupboards. To allow unrestricted movement and create illusion of space, there are no walls between living areas and kitchen except the in-wall fireplace that lends a warm glow to this section of the house. Pretty kitchen windows just above the cooking range allow the cook to enjoy the garden view while carrying out daily activities.
The attic region has been converted into a comfortable work area in every sense of the world. Along with gym equipment we also see personal computer on the work table just before the skylight that allows user to appreciate scenery outside when bored or stuck for ideas. Timber floor and comfortable cushions spread around enable easy means of relaxation after a tiring workout on the treadmill or exercise bars.
White walls and roof make this master bedroom appear truly large and spacious while tiny picture windows provide an enchanting view of the garden. Original roof beams have been retained instead of creating a false ceiling to have a wider vista around the room. Subtle black bed furnishings lend a monochromatic color palette as the only other dark colored objects in the room are wooden floor and roof beams.
Let us now explore the most essential part of the house which is the modern bathroom created with a lot of thought to adjust all the essentials in one large section without crowding the area. Two bath options are given comprising of free-standing bathtub and also an open shower area that owners can enjoy according to availability of time. The monochrome color palette creates an unobtrusive design of black floor white walls and ceilings and white sanitary ware. Shelves have been created below the slanting roof beam to store towels and other bathroom essentials. The ruby red flower vase before the mirror brings a pop of color to the understated bathroom.
We conclude our tour with a walk around the paved walkway of the house to appreciate the rock garden in the front yard and enjoy the crisp winter air. The entire path has been paved with a wide variety of natural stones and the rock garden is filled with dark gravel bed and large stones. Walking along the path is the best way to digest a heavy dinner and enjoy natural beauty of the outside world at night.
