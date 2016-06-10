An Awesome family home that lights up the street!

To create a home that has everything a family needs, an architect requires a deep understanding of the clients’ needs. Even though a large percentage of homes in this region have white exteriors, the structure of this Grecian temple type house with long pillars in the foreground is a true masterpiece. Wouldn’t you want to see what the house is like beyond the formidable boundary wall and glass façade? Come with us on a leisurely trip of this delightful mansion created by Marcos Biazus Architects in Porto Alegre, Brazil to admire the effortless mix of modern design and architecture.
As we wait for the owners to open the magestic gate, we step back to admire the grand facade with tall pillars holding the roof above the foyer and the balcony. On entering the compound, it is no big surprise that the inside of the home is as stunning as the outside as well. This Mediterranean style house with artistic blend of concrete and glass makes it among the most distinguished structures on the street.
Though the floor and roof are in white like the stairway leading up to the first floor, furniture and décor of the living room have earthy tones. A hollowed open shelf at the bottom has been created as a mounting platform to keep the large screen television and stack the sound system. Recessed lighting provides illumination at night to this spacious living room that remains bright throughout the day with natural light from sunlight streaming in from roof to floor length windows.
Let us now move upstairs to enjoy the view from the open balcony that was beckoning us from the moment we stepped in. Breathtaking views of the open blue sky greets us as we step into the balcony and stand close to the glass railing that enhances the grandeur of the white pillars supporting them. The tall palm tree just off the tiled walkway around the house makes it look like a tropical balcony.
Step away from the balcony to explore the rest of this architectural marvel. The free flow design of its interiors makes it easy to move around the modern kitchen from the dining area. A monochrome color palette greets our vision in this modern kitchen built for making cooking a pleasure, be it a gourmet dinner or daily meals. Want to chat up with the cook and sample the kitchen’s cuisine?
Just like you, we too were wondering about the angular glass facade from outside to see what lies behind the blue tinged glass. Now you can truly appreciate it's purpose. During the night it turns the space into a club like area with easy chairs and a fireplace. The sit-out is designed like a glass balcony with rectangular glass pieces supported by aluminum frames making a glass wall. A perfect leisure area is created when the dainty glass crystal chandelier is lit at night for the family to relax before the fire at night.
As we complete our tour of this house let us take a few minutes to appreciate the garden with palm trees in the rear. Colorful perennials and tropical flower varieties keep the garden pretty throughout the year.
For more ideas on creating a truly appreciable home in Mediterranean style take a tour of a modern family home full of surprise.