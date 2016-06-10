10 Amazing Ideas For Relaxing Outdoor Spaces

Outdoor spaces offer more than just a breath of fresh air. They create the perfect setting for unwinding and communing with nature. From tiny apartment balconies to homes with large compounds, a touch of outdoor living can completely transform a home, taking it from ordinary to desirable.

Depending upon the size of the home, designing an outdoor space with a garden, swimming pool or deck can create a zone for relaxation—a place for putting up one’s feet after a hard day's work or socializing with friends over weekends.