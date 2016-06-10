Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Amazing Ideas For Relaxing Outdoor Spaces

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Garden Igloo, Greenbop Greenbop Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Outdoor spaces offer more than just a breath of fresh air. They create the perfect setting for unwinding and communing with nature. From tiny apartment balconies to homes with large compounds, a touch of outdoor living can completely transform a home, taking it from ordinary to desirable.

Depending upon the size of the home, designing an outdoor space with a garden, swimming pool or deck can create a zone for relaxation—a place for putting up one’s feet after a hard day's work or socializing with friends over weekends.

Time Stands Still

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Table,Furniture,Property,Plant,Chair,Tree,Wood,Outdoor furniture,Architecture,Interior design
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Make the best of the surroundings like in this gorgeous home, where natural and artificial lighting sources are artistically blended by the architects to create a setting where the boundaries between day and night merge into timelessness. Sunlight trickles in through the tree canopy overhead during the daytime, while subtle diffused lighting on the walls at night makes it difficult to distinguish between dawn and dusk.

Rooftop With a View

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
When nature presents the perfect picture, all that needs to be done is to create an ideal frame for it. A panoramic view of the sea or the forest can best be appreciated from a rooftop. A bamboo canopy for shade, deck flooring and comfortable seating complete this magnificent space.

Regal Rooftop

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Brown
Studio Earthbox

A medium-sized penthouse terrace can be given a regal touch with the addition of a pergola on a deck as well as traditional furniture with rich upholstery. Faux grass and large earthen planters can add to the grandeur to the space making it unmatchable.

Green Living

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Melian Randolph

A neglected outdoor corner can be converted into a green haven by covering the walls with creepers and vines. Potted shrubs and raised beds can elevate the setting, making it seem like a mini forest right in the confines of the home.

Detached Veranda

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
halma-architecten

What better way is there to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a veranda that keeps away the natural elements without spoiling the rejuvenating experience?! A detached or floating veranda on the lawn can offer privacy for parties, as well create a cosy nook that lets you cuddle and curl up in the late evenings over a glass of wine.

Live in a Bubble

Garden Igloo, Greenbop Greenbop Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Greenbop

A glass igloo on the lawn offers protection from the monsoon rain or cold wind without restricting the view of the natural beauty of the surroundings – perfect for the monsoon or winter. Are you going to get one of these today?


Branch Out

Boomhutten en Speelhuisjes., artilignum artilignum Classic style garden
artilignum

A tree house presents a casual outdoor area that can be used as a deck for socializing and doubles up as a kids’ play zone complete with rope ladders and swings. Imagine your kids happy faces running up and down here? There are some things in life that money can't truly buy!

Rustic Retreat

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden Plant,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Tire,Window,Wheel,Green,Leaf,Botany,Tree
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

A narrow outdoor area is all that is needed to create a soothing retreat. Add a patch of grass, shrub borders and terracotta pots, planters and figurines to create a tranquil space for meditation or relaxing with a cup of tea. Truly Refreshing!

Cook up a storm

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

From barbeque grills to an outdoor Tandoor oven, incorporating a chef’s counter with appliances is perfect for casual weekend cook-outs or for entertaining guests over a meal a la MasterChef. Your guests will be left begging for more.

Miniature Nature

Apartamento Mooca, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lo. interiores

A small apartment balcony can offer respite from claustrophobic concrete we all are victims of in urban India. Potted plants, deck tiles and wrought-iron furniture are all it takes to create a small oasis in the confines of the matchbox homes we all live in.

Do you have more ideas for creative outdoor spaces? Here is another wonderful ideabook on Outdoor Living Spaces that you might love to read up on.

The Modern Glass home with views that kill!
Which idea did you like the most from all of these? Let us know in the comments below.


