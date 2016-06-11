6 Mindblowing Tile Patterns for a Stunning Impact!

Hexagonal tiles can look completely out of the box, when laid correctly. Check out how the bathtub and its adjacent wall in this bathroom flaunt these tiles with elegance and class. Such tiles add visual interest and a three dimensional quality to the texture of the wall or floor. If you are feeling adventurous, then hexagonal tiles in two different shades like blue and white can also be used to perk up a bathroom.

Choosing and laying out tiles with perfection is an art. So if you are still not confident about the type or pattern of tile that will suit your needs the best, then consult a professional to make a well-informed decision.