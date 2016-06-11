6 Mindblowing Tile Patterns for a Stunning Impact!

A beautiful home is not just about gorgeous wall colours, aesthetically pleasing furnishings or exclusive decorative artefacts. The tiles you lay on your floor can also make or break the ambiance or look you are planning to create. So whether you are pondering over the flooring of your new home, or getting your old abode remodelled, choosing the right tile pattern and layout is of paramount importance. At present, almost a zillion patterns, shapes, sizes, and colours for tiles are available in the market, and it can be a taxing feat to pick the perfect one. So here are 6 amazing tile options which can transform the look of your interiors in seconds!
This predominantly white and extremely glossy kitchen would have appeared monotonous if it wasn’t for the eye-catching floral prints. The geometrically inspired monochrome pattern of the tiles is enhanced by the floral prints on the cabinets and counters. It’s a unique style statement that effortlessly exudes elegance.
The timeless beauty of subway tiles cannot be underestimated in any way, as you can make out from the image above. They look fashionable, modern, sleek, and hint at subtle luxury too. This picturesque bathroom was designed by Deeco, an online shop from Bielsko-Biala. The monochromatic and slightly vintage theme here works well with the subway tiles.
These tiles are easiest to lay and make for a smart minimalist look, which is not likely to go out of fashion very soon. Check out the expansive and stylish living and kitchen space to understand what we are talking about. Just make sure that if most of the furnishing or the wall colours are dark then pick a light-hued straight lay tile. And, vice versa.
Maybe you don’t really want to line the entire floor of a particular room or space with tiles. Not to worry. You can simply create a fancy and sometimes functional section with tiles in a manner, which complements the rest of the flooring. For instance, in the kitchen and dining space pictured above, the section of tiles goes well with the wooden floor and creates an interesting demarcation of sorts.
Small glossy tiles which often appear like mosaic, are mostly used for bathrooms, but can make for decorative creations too. These are replete with a quaint luxurious appeal of their own, which works exquisitely well when coupled with smooth surfaces like in the opulent bathroom shown above. These tiles also reflect both natural and artificial lights with equal panache, and lend a chic and sparkling quality to the concerned space.
Hexagonal tiles can look completely out of the box, when laid correctly. Check out how the bathtub and its adjacent wall in this bathroom flaunt these tiles with elegance and class. Such tiles add visual interest and a three dimensional quality to the texture of the wall or floor. If you are feeling adventurous, then hexagonal tiles in two different shades like blue and white can also be used to perk up a bathroom.
Choosing and laying out tiles with perfection is an art. So if you are still not confident about the type or pattern of tile that will suit your needs the best, then consult a professional to make a well-informed decision.