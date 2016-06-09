8 Smart Ways to Create a Small but Stylish Living Room

The living room is a reflection of the people living in the house. Each person’s style gets incorporated while decorating this room. It is also a place where the people of the house meet to relax after a long day at work or to entertain guests. So making this place comfortable and stylish at the same time creatively, will transform the space dramatically. And this can be achieved even if your living room is small or compact and without much space to go wild about!
As is evident from this picture, the dark wooden hue of most of the furniture goes extremely well with the overall decor of the living room. The room is simple and uncluttered, but houses everything you need. The subtle lighting adds the necessary colour and charm to the room without being overwhelming. Clever placement of furniture and accessories has also enhanced the layout of the room. Especially note how the wall adjoining the staircase has been designed in unique fashion, truly a wow effect.
Mirrors can provide a sense of additional space to a small room. It can also provide a stylish appearance to the room in a subtle manner. However, do not go overboard by adding several mirrors in the room, as it will make the room look tacky. Placing freestanding mirrors on the walls can create a great atmosphere, making the living room look stylish.
Good lighting can also transform the living area into a warm and inviting place. There are several lighting options available in the market. Choose ones that are stylish and go well with the overall décor of the room. Adjustable lamps are also an option worth considering, as they can be adjusted to different settings. Use a mix of task, ambient and focused lighting to achieve the best impact. Take a clue from this elegant and bold living room rendered by Design Studio Details, interior architects from Новосибирск.
A living room will look stylish in warm and gentle hues teamed with cool fabrics. A simple and minimalistic style will ensure a comfortable atmosphere as is evident from this picture where the living is room is nice and bright with natural light and minimal furnishing. The subtle colours of this room are visually soothing and charming.
Adding a pretty carpet or floor rug to a room with a simple tiled floor will enhance the look of the room manifold, which is evident from this room in the picture. Overcrowding the room with different area rugs will make the room look smaller and will cause a clash of décor elements. Keep the floors clutter-free to also ensure that no one trips over something or breaks stuff which are dear to you.
While subdued colours and décor can enhance the style quotient of a room, adding a personal touch to the room by making some wall art can be a good idea too. This living room in the picture is definitely proof of how simple artwork on the wall can transform the look of a room and make it cool and inviting. Going for sleek storage and fuss-free furnishing are also other ways of keeping the living room minimal yet tasteful.
Use sturdy and practical furniture, and keep a minimalistic setting that will also be visually pleasing. Using cosy fabrics and comfortable throws can lend a warm aura to the living room and look stylish at the same time. A bunch of fresh flowers or a trendy lamp will also never go out of style.
A sun-drenched living room is nothing less than a pleasure haven. However, if natural light is not sufficient, proper artificial lighting can also make the room bright and attractive. Bay windows, skylights, sliding glass doors (if the room is on the ground floor or opens to a balcony) are ways of increasing the natural lighting of a room as is evident from this picture.
So now you are probably all set to give your compact living space a fresh lease of life with the ideas mentioned above. Here is another ideabook you can go through before getting started - 6 Cheap ways to jazz up the look of your living room.