8 Smart Ways to Create a Small but Stylish Living Room

A sun-drenched living room is nothing less than a pleasure haven. However, if natural light is not sufficient, proper artificial lighting can also make the room bright and attractive. Bay windows, skylights, sliding glass doors (if the room is on the ground floor or opens to a balcony) are ways of increasing the natural lighting of a room as is evident from this picture.

So now you are probably all set to give your compact living space a fresh lease of life with the ideas mentioned above. Here is another ideabook you can go through before getting started - 6 Cheap ways to jazz up the look of your living room.