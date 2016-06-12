A Country Home Full of Modern and Earthy Magic!

Nestled in the upmarket and peaceful Gyeonggi district of Seoul, Ansan is a city filled with simple pleasures that translate into natural delights and pretty architecture. And the countryside especially filled us with joy as we embarked on unravelling beautiful homes and lofty design inspirations. That is when we stumbled upon the charming Yangpyeong Dojangri Home, designed by Yun Seong Housing, a brilliant group of architects.

The quaint and picturesque residence lies enclosed by verdant hills, and is a bright, spacious and cheery place to live in. Dashes of intriguing hues, hints of warm earthiness, and inspired lighting make this home a delightful paradise to come back to, after a long day.