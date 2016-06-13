Small Terraces Transform like MAGIC!

A terrace is a treasure to cherish, although they are not always well used. Often the lack of space and time end up turning these spaces into a storage place where things that are not used accumulate over time. It's really a shame to see a terrace go to waste when it can be remodeled in a way where the outdoors can be enjoyed more comfortably.

This before and after tour demonstrates a few examples of terraces that initially scared us, but after a thorough renovation have become the star of the house instead. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your terrace through this ideabook. Let's see how these terraces have been magically transformed shall we?