The Dream home for the modern family!

This rustic stone pathway has been made for people that hate wading through mud and stones while taking a walk around the garden every morning. Keeping in mind the minimum wastage and environment friendly philosophy of the house all the stones that were dug up during foundation have been used to create the boundary wall and garden pathway that is paved with tightly packed stones instead of concrete.

