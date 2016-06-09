The Dream home for the modern family!

Hectic lifestyle in the city followed by noise and air pollution, has forced most city dwellers to own a property in rural areas with large gardens that facilitate rejuvenation during weekends or long holidays. This elegant European style house built on an extensive property with a garden and an orchard around the house epitomizes leisure living. Constructed on two levels the abode has an all-white façade with pretty grey curtains and a tiled roof. We now take you on an extensive tour of the house and will show you how YungSung Housing has utilised every inch of space efficiently to create a restful family home.
This house has been constructed in a thoughtful manner to leave as much open land as possible for making a vast garden, lawn and a glass sun room. The paved walkway gives visitors an unrestricted view of the elegant entrance built with an eclectic combination of white and grey. The arresting facade is enhanced by wall mounted outdoor lights and the picturesque balcony with a wrought iron balustrade. The paved patio around the entrance has been decorated with grey planters and flower plants that make the area more colourful.
Viewing the home from this angle gives you a true picture of the vast lawn and a well kept pathway with a stone paved border. Being an environment friendly home the sides of the building have clay pipes to collect rainwater from both roofs and transfer it to the groundwater pit that is used to water the garden. The lawn pathway is lit with tiny metal lamp posts to give it an elegant aura to the garden.
As we walk along the pathway to the end of the property, we are greeted by a greenhouse that also doubles up as a picnic room when the family wants to enjoy the outdoors under a sheltered roof. The glass and wood structure is home to a variety of local and exotic plants and also contains an elegant set of glass tables and chairs. The energy needs of the tiny structure are met by solar power generated by the solar panels installed on its roof.
Pastel tones maintain their reign in the house across the living area, dining room and the kitchen. While natural light keeps the region bright and cheerful through the day, recessed lighting glowing close to the window continue the duty at night.
To enhance the space in the bathroom it has been dressed up in pastel hues and incorporates a shower area. Colorful wall sconces and recessed lights bring a bright glow into the bathroom decorated in colonial style with a quirky round mirror.
Instead of leaving the balcony bare, it has been turned into an elegant sit-out with a metal table and chairs that match the wrought iron railings. These custom built iron railings used as balcony accessories have been built in artistic grille design to enhance the grey color palette of the house.
This rustic stone pathway has been made for people that hate wading through mud and stones while taking a walk around the garden every morning. Keeping in mind the minimum wastage and environment friendly philosophy of the house all the stones that were dug up during foundation have been used to create the boundary wall and garden pathway that is paved with tightly packed stones instead of concrete.
For design inspiration on creating a nature friendly farmhouse we invite you to take a tour of an earthy Indian farm residence.