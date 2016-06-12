Before and after: 3 Stunning swimming pool renovation projects

Recently the rising temperatures has left many of us imagining jumping into a swimming pool to cool down. So today we are going to feature three stunning swimming pool renovation projects. Whether large or small, swimming pools increase the value of the property, bring joy and refreshment, and make hot weather more enjoyable.

The swimming pools featured here today have had their best days and were badly in need of an overhaul. It's amazing to see how some dirty old pools have been transformed into oases of relaxation again by experienced pool experts. Curious? Look, and see for yourself!